Perth International 2017: Leaderboard Scores, Prize-Money Payouts

Brett Rumford capped off a memorable week at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth on Sunday, as he beat the 17-year-old Phachara Khongwatmai in the competition final 2 & 1 to clinch the title.

In a unique bracket setup, the two men progressed to the last stage, which was played over six holes in a matchplay format, by winning their respective matches throughout the day. The Australian proved to be too strong for his young opponent, securing his first victory in almost four years.

Rumford had cemented his status as the top seed for the knockout stage by finishing top of the leaderboard after three days with a score of 17-under par, five shots clear of the rest of the field.

The European Tour Twitter account provided the bracket for Sunday's play:

On Saturday, the organisation outlined the rules behind this original format to determine a winner:

Sunday Recap

The last day of a European Tour event always produces a fair share of thrills and spills. But in Perth, Australia, those watching were treated to a fascinating Sunday.

The knockout format meant that irrespective of their total over the first three days, all 24 men who qualified for the playoff stage had a chance of winning, with their scores wiped.

That was unfortunate for Rumford, who had played magnificently over the first three days at the Lake Karrinyup Country Club. However, by topping the standings, h'’d at least secured the best spot in the bracket.

It was clear from his first match, against Hideto Tanihara, he'd lost none of his touch, moving into the quarter-finals with a 2 & 1 triumph and then past Wade Ormsby into the semis. Producing shots like this, he was looking in ominous form:

Elsewhere, there were some class players looking to make their presence felt on the final day, including former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, who moved into the quarters after a shootout win over Johannes Veerman.

However, the South African was beaten by Australian Adam Bland in a thrilling quarter-final; Rumford then got the better of his compatriot to move into the final, winning on the last hole.

A big story was developing on the other side of the draw, though, as Khongwatmai was tearing up the course. As we can see here, the teenager surged into the final in some style:

Per the Asian Tour Twitter feed, the 17-year-old revealed things could have been different for him, with another sport on the agenda:

But with a first European Tour title in his sights, there was little doubt he'd made the correct decision.

Rumford was naturally the more assured early in the final and moved ahead after winning the first hole. However, a loose tee shot from the top seed gave Khongwatmai a chance to level, which he seized.

After a tense third hole was shared, Rumford produced a stunning show of touch at the next to set up another chance to go back in front with two holes to play. After another magnificent approach to the fifth, he built up an insurmountable lead and clinched the title in the process.

Here's a look at the incredible finish Rumford produced to confirm the win and €210,255 (£179,800) in prize money:

Although traditionalists won't be huge fans of the knockout format, the best man won at the end of four days.

Rumford was imperious in Perth and showcased superb versatility to adapt on the final day. His ability to produce clutch moments under pressure proved the difference between himself and Khongwatmai, who is a player to look out for based on this evidence.

