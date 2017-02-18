Cameron Wake Signs 2-Year Contract Extension with Dolphins

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday that they signed veteran defensive end Cameron Wake to a contract extension through the 2018 season.

The franchise also tweeted the following video of Wake inking his new deal:

According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the two-year contract is worth $19 million with $11 million guaranteed.

Schefter also reported that Wake received a raise and an added year onto his previous contract, as 2017 was the final year of his previous deal at a salary of $7 million.

The 35-year-old was named to his fifth Pro Bowl last season after registering 29 tackles, 11.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

That came on the heels of a 2015 campaign that saw him miss nine games due to a torn Achilles.

The former Penn State standout has played for the Dolphins since 2009 after a two-year stint in the CFL that saw him earn Most Outstanding Defensive Player honors twice.

He has reached double digits in sacks on four occasions in the NFL and has 81.5 career sacks to his credit, which is 11th among active players.

Miami's decision to re-sign Wake came two days after it released defensive end Mario Williams following a disappointing season.

The Dolphins tied for 19th in the NFL last season with 33 sacks even with Wake's 11.5, which made keeping him in the fold a top priority.