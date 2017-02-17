    New York JetsDownload App

    Darrelle Revis Turns Himself in to Police After Alleged Pittsburgh Altercation

    ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 3: Darrelle Revis #24 of the New York Jets walks out onto the field through the tunnel before playing against the Buffalo Bills during NFL game action at Ralph Wilson Stadium on January 3, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2017

    New York Jets defensive back Darrelle Revis turned himself in to police Friday following an alleged altercation that featured multiple and conflicting reports.

    ESPN's Coley Harvey relayed video of Revis turning himself in: 

    This comes after Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reported that Revis' attorney, Blaine Jones, said Pittsburgh police told him Revis was being charged with robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

    Jones said Revis would turn himself in, according to Cimini.

    Mike Garafolo of NFL Network passed along a statement from the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety regarding the incident:

    It said police responded to a report of two males knocked unconscious and provided details of an alleged altercation that saw a man record Revis on a cell phone before the defensive back took it and tried to delete the video. Another male came to help retrieve the phone, and both young men said they were punched following an argument and awoke to talk to police.

    WTAE.com cited sources close to the investigation who said the two injured men were taken to a hospital, with one suffering broken bones near his eye.

    However, Revis' attorney said his client wasn't the aggressor, per Garafolo, and was instead "retreating."

    The lawyer also told KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh that Revis was assaulted by a group of five people.

    Revis has played for the Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots in his NFL career and played his college football at the University of Pittsburgh.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 