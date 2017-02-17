Darrelle Revis Turns Himself in to Police After Alleged Pittsburgh Altercation

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

New York Jets defensive back Darrelle Revis turned himself in to police Friday following an alleged altercation that featured multiple and conflicting reports.

ESPN's Coley Harvey relayed video of Revis turning himself in:

This comes after Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reported that Revis' attorney, Blaine Jones, said Pittsburgh police told him Revis was being charged with robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

Jones said Revis would turn himself in, according to Cimini.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network passed along a statement from the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety regarding the incident:

It said police responded to a report of two males knocked unconscious and provided details of an alleged altercation that saw a man record Revis on a cell phone before the defensive back took it and tried to delete the video. Another male came to help retrieve the phone, and both young men said they were punched following an argument and awoke to talk to police.

WTAE.com cited sources close to the investigation who said the two injured men were taken to a hospital, with one suffering broken bones near his eye.

However, Revis' attorney said his client wasn't the aggressor, per Garafolo, and was instead "retreating."

The lawyer also told KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh that Revis was assaulted by a group of five people.

Revis has played for the Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots in his NFL career and played his college football at the University of Pittsburgh.