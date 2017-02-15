CSU's Larry Eustachy Investigated in 2013-14 for Emotionally Abusing Players

John Locher/Associated Press

Colorado State University officials recommended the firing of men's basketball coach Larry Eustachy during the 2013-14 season after an investigation uncovered systemic verbal abuse of players.

Files obtained by Matt L. Stephens and Kelly Lyell of the Coloradoan show Eustachy, who arrived at Colorado State in 2012, intimidated and insulted players while also having inappropriate temperamental outbursts. University officials interviewed 14 people associated with the Colorado State basketball team, including players and staff members, who painted a harrowing picture of a program that nearly led to Eustachy's dismissal.

In his own interview, the 61-year-old coach admitted to calling players "f--king c--ts" and said he "crossed the line" with his actions at points. Other incidents included Eustachy telling assistant coaches to "shut the "f--k up," breaking dry erase boards and throwing unopened soda cans at walls.

"I am deeply disappointed on a very personal level that someone chose to publicize confidential information from my personnel file," Eustachy said in a statement provided to the Coloradoan. "That said, I fully recognize that I'm not perfect. I have my faults and strive every day to be better than I was yesterday."

Former Colorado State athletic director Jack Graham helped lead the investigation, which recommended Eustachy's firing with cause.

"I believed Eustachy should be terminated and believed we had the basis to terminate for cause," Graham told the Coloradoan. "I was advised by [CSU president] Tony Frank that we did not have the basis to terminate for cause and that Eustachy was to be placed on a personal improvement plan."

One person interviewed during the investigation said Eustachy's actions were reminiscent of former Rutgers coach Mike Rice, who was fired in 2013 over his abusive behavior toward players. While Rice was shown using physical contact on players, Eustachy has not been accused of physical assault.

As part of the agreement to continue his employment with the university, Eustachy attended anger management classes and issued an apology to the team. He was also placed under a zero-tolerance policy, which bars him from "direct profane, derogatory and/or demeaning language or gestures in the presence of or toward your players, staff or anyone else while acting in the scope" of the university.

Eustachy has remained Colorado State's head coach for three subsequent seasons after the investigation and owns a 105-57 (.648) record in five seasons in Fort Collins, including 18-9 in 2016-17.