Antoine Vermette Suspended 10 Games for Slashing Linesman vs. Wild

Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images

Anaheim Ducks forward Antoine Vermette was suspended for 10 games by the NHL on Wednesday for abuse of an official.

TSN's Bob McKenzie was the first to report the discipline. The incident in question occurred during Anaheim's 1-0 win against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday when Vermette slashed in the direction of a linesman after he dropped the puck.

According to McKenzie, Vermette can appeal the suspension with Commissioner Gary Bettman presiding over it.

The 34-year-old veteran was given a game misconduct for his actions, and his 10-game suspension was automatic due to physical contact with an official.

Calgary Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman was suspended for 20 games last season after checking an official, but his ban was reduced to 10 games.

Vermette is in the midst of his 13th NHL season and his first with the Ducks.

He has registered eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points in 58 games during the campaign.

While the 2015 Stanley Cup champion's absence will hurt Anaheim's bottom-six forward depth, the Ducks are a comfortable second in the Western Conference's Pacific Division and shouldn't experience much of a drop-off without him.