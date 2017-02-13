Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev Lead Mid-February's Winners and Losers

1 of 7

NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/Getty Images

Although Rafael Nadal announced he would be unable to play Rotterdam next week, there was plenty of action with other big winners in mid-February.

Bulgaria's pride and joy Grigor Dimitrov continued his hot streak to superstardom, and rising talent Alexander Zverev showed why he is likely to be a big champion in the near future. It was a fine week for some of the younger players.

Meanwhile, the WTA's Federation Cup had a blockbuster match between Karolina Pliskova and Garbine Muguruza. How did that one turn out?

All this and more in our weekly "Winners and Losers," where we check in with the biggest stars and the best of professional tennis.