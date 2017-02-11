Greg Robinson: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Rams LT's Future

Al Bello/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Greg Robinson struggled mightily throughout the 2016 season, but new head coach Sean McVay told reporters he remains committed to the former No. 2 overall pick moving forward.

Continue for updates.

Unclear if Robinson Will Stay at Left Tackle

Saturday, Feb. 11

McVay said Robinson will be "a big part" of the Rams' plans, according to ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez

"He's a guy that we're excited to get around," McVay added, per Gonzalez. "That's why it's frustrating that we have to wait so long to get these guys in the building, see them on the grass."

However, McVay did not specify whether Robinson would continue to line up at left tackle and protect quarterback Jared Goff's blind side.

If McVay determines Robinson is a better fit at guard, he could have a hard time convincing the 24-year-old to switch things up.

"It's not really something that I'm just going to accept, because I'm so used to playing tackle," Robinson said of a potential switch after the 2016 season, per Gonzalez. "It would be hard to adjust. But if I have to adjust, that will be something that I will do."

But based on the way Robinson performed in 2016, the Rams should be evaluating all of their options.

According to Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson, "Robinson was flagged 14 times this season, and those penalties didn’t save him from surrendering eight sacks and 40 total QB pressures on 567 pass-blocking snaps. Robinson was also among the worst run-blocking tackles in the league, earning a 36.1 run-blocking grade on the year."

Should Robinson fail to live up to expectations again in 2017, the Rams will be able to move on. According to Spotrac.com, Los Angeles has the ability to decline a club option for 2018 and make Robinson an unrestricted free agent next spring.