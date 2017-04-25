5-Star Center Prospect Brandon McCoy Commits to UNLV

Credit: Scout.com

Brandon McCoy, a 5-star center hailing from San Diego, California, is headed to the UNLV Rebels next season after formally committing Tuesday.

McCoy broke the news on his Twitter page:

A true seven-footer, McCoy established himself as one of the premier bigs in the class of 2017. According to Scout.com, the Cathedral Catholic High School product is the 12th-ranked player overall and the fifth-ranked player at his position among all 2017 recruits.

He's also the second-ranked center in the West Region and California's No. 1 prospect among 5s.

On tape, McCoy immediately stands out for a couple of reasons.

Not only does he tower over the competition, but he possesses a deft touch from the outside for a player his size. Now, that doesn't mean McCoy makes a living on jumpers from the free-throw line and beyond.

However, a bit of range means McCoy can provide supplementary outside scoring in ways other bigs at the college level can't.

McCoy's most valuable asset, though, is his rim protection.

A mobile athlete with a 7'0" wingspan, per DraftExpress.com, McCoy can serve as a one-man wrecking crew below the free-throw line based on the way he blocks shots and deters penetrating guards from hoisting them in the first place.

For the Runnin' Rebels, nabbing McCoy is a major win considering powerhouses such as Arizona, Oregon and Michigan State were in hot pursuit of the McDonald's All-American.

But now that he's signed on with UNLV, McCoy projects as an instant-impact contributor who should slot into the starting lineup from the moment he arrives on campus.

McCoy's ability to protect the rim is a true game-changer, and the Rebels won't be able to keep a player of his defensive caliber on the bench for long stretches.

McCoy could stand to add some weight as his time in Sin City progresses, but he should be able to hold his own as a defensive ace who can also provide stability on the other end by carving out deep post position or stepping out and knocking down mid-range jumpers.