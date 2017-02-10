Kelan Walker to Houston: Cougars Land 4-Star RB Prospect

Source: Scout.com

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

The Houston Cougars are still coming off this year's National Signing Day, but they got a jump start on 2018 with the addition of running back Kelan Walker.

Walker announced his decision to attend Houston on Twitter:

The addition of Walker is a huge boon for Houston head coach Major Applewhite. He plays high school football in the state of Texas, so keeping him close to home is a strong indication the Cougars will be able to offer talent an opportunity to win.

Walker is bringing his unique talents to Houston when he arrives in 2018. He's a 4-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 3 running back in Texas, No. 22 running back in the nation and No. 265 player overall, per Scout.com.

Greg Powers' scouting report for Walker on Scout.com paints a terrific portrait of what he can become at the college level soon.

"While he plays in a one-back spread-style offense in high school college coaches may be dreaming about what he would do with a lead blocker," Powers wrote. "The fact that he can play in multiple offenses only helps his value as a prospect. A north-south runner with good feet if he can If he can get a crease then he will get the ball to the end zone in a hurry. Should be a valued weapon at or around the goal line whether he gets the ball or is an option fake."

Applewhite has the tall task of taking over for Tom Herman, who led Houston to 22 wins in two seasons with the program before moving to the University of Texas last December.

While Applewhite doesn't have any previous head-coaching experience, he served as Houston's offensive coordinator during Herman's two seasons. He's been in coaching since 2005 and is prepared to handle this stage.

If Applewhite and his coaching staff can continue reeling in stars like Walker, the Cougars will have no problem matching or exceeding the bar previously set during Herman's brief run.