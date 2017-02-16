What to Watch for at the 2017 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

1 of 7

Roger Federer vies to continue his rankings climb. Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

Wedged between the Australian Open and prestigious hard-court events in Indian Wells and Miami, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is a gateway to spring.

The "Grand Slam of the Middle East", Dubai is categorized as an ATP 500 Series event for the men and a WTA Premier event for the women. While it might not garner the same amount of attention as other tournaments, it's far from an inconsequential stop on the calendar.

Dubai is where players can build (or maintain) momentum before the season really gets busy.

Beginning play a week before the men, the women's draw features six of the current Top 10. Angelique Kerber headlines the action, and she'll try to break out of her cold streak.

In the 25th edition of the men's tournament, world No. 1 Andy Murray is back after a shocking loss at the Australian Open. Contending with him will be defending champion Stan Wawrinka and seven-time champion Roger Federer, who comes to Dubai riding high after his Melbourne triumph.

The following slides will highlight what's at stake for these players and a few others with the start of the event just days away.