    Isaiah Hicks Injury: Updates on UNC Forward's Hamstring and Return

    CHAPEL HILL, NC - JANUARY 31: Isaiah Hicks #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the game at the Dean Smith Center on January 31, 2017 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 80-78. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2017

    North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks will miss Thursday night's game against the Duke Blue Devils with a left hamstring strain, according to the program's official Twitter account

    Hicks Listed as Day-to-Day

    Thursday, Feb. 9

    With Hicks out for Thursday's rivalry game against Duke, head coach Roy Williams will likely turn to freshman Tony Bradley and sophomore Luke Maye to pick up the slack. 

    And based on the way those two have played this season, Bradley would appear to be the more logical starting option in the frontcourt alongside Kennedy Meeks. 

    Through 23 games this season, Bradley is averaging 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor. 

    Maye, meanwhile, is averaging 4.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.2 assists on 47.0 percent shooting from the field and 41.2 percent shooting from three. 

    Theo Pinson could also conceivably see time at the 4 if Williams wants to run out some smaller, more versatile lineups against the Blue Devils. 

