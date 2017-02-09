Isaiah Hicks Injury: Updates on UNC Forward's Hamstring and Return

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks will miss Thursday night's game against the Duke Blue Devils with a left hamstring strain, according to the program's official Twitter account.

Hicks Listed as Day-to-Day

Thursday, Feb. 9

With Hicks out for Thursday's rivalry game against Duke, head coach Roy Williams will likely turn to freshman Tony Bradley and sophomore Luke Maye to pick up the slack.

And based on the way those two have played this season, Bradley would appear to be the more logical starting option in the frontcourt alongside Kennedy Meeks.

Through 23 games this season, Bradley is averaging 7.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor.

Maye, meanwhile, is averaging 4.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.2 assists on 47.0 percent shooting from the field and 41.2 percent shooting from three.

Theo Pinson could also conceivably see time at the 4 if Williams wants to run out some smaller, more versatile lineups against the Blue Devils.