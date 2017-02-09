Michigan State Investigating Sexual Assault Complaint Regarding Football Players

Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Michigan State University released a statement on Thursday announcing that the school was "investigating allegations of sexual assault against three MSU student-athletes" and added that "the three student-athletes under investigation have been suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing pending the conclusion of the police and Title IX investigations."

The University also said in the statement that the football program on the whole would be investigated by an external law firm, and that one staff member was suspended pending the findings of that internal investigation.

Michigan State's investigation will focus on whether staff members followed the proper reporting protocols in place for sexual assault cases and whether members of the football program were compliant during various investigations at the school.

The complaint against the football players was made in late January, and both the coaching staff and other "relevant individuals" have been interviewed by detectives.

Athletic Director Mark Hollis released the following statement:

The core values of MSU Athletics are clear, consistently communicated and non-negotiable. Among them are respect for self and others, accountability for actions and choices, and integrity. Sexual assault is unacceptable, and members of MSU Athletics who fail to uphold our standards for creating a culture that is safe, supportive, and responsive to those affected by it will be held accountable. My expectation of all members of the department is full and complete cooperation with all investigations. We have a strong athletics program at MSU, one based on values, traditions, and an understanding that as Spartans we are part of something bigger. Our promise to current and future student-athletes and to the entire Spartan community is to take the steps necessary, based on the facts determined through thorough review, to run this program according to the highest values and standards.

The school has not named the players being investigated or the coach who has been suspended.