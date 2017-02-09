D'Qwell Jackson Released by Colts: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Linebacker D'Qwell Jackson's three-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts has come to an end.

The Colts announced on Thursday Jackson had been released.

“D’Qwell is a consummate professional,” Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said as part of the statement announcing Jackson's release. “The way he approaches the game is second to none. His leadership and mentorship provided a valuable example for the younger players on this team. We are grateful for all of his contributions to the organization and wish him the best.”

One reason for the Colts to release Jackson was money. Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star noted Jackson had a $5.5 million non-guaranteed contract for 2017.

Jackson is 33 years old and missed the last four games of the 2016 season after being suspended due to violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy.

The 10-year NFL veteran had 78 combined tackles with one sack in 12 games before being suspended. Pro Football Focus noted Jackson finished the season with the most run stops (52) and missed tackles (15) among inside linebackers against the run.

Despite being inconsistent last season, Jackson's ability to defend the run will help him find a team at some point during the offseason. He may not be a starter at this point in his career, but a cheap and capable backup is a valuable commodity in the NFL.