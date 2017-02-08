Falcons DC Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly considering promoting from within to fill their defensive coordinator position after reportedly parting ways with Richard Smith.

Continue for updates.

Falcons Weighing In-House Defensive Staff Shakeups

Wednesday, Feb. 8

ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reported Wednesday that secondary coach Marquand Manuel is being considered for the defensive coordinator job. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich is also in the running.

According to Sporting News (h/t ESPN.com), head coach Dan Quinn plans to replace defensive coordinator Richard Smith, though Smith might remain with the team in a different role. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the move.

Manuel has spent the past two seasons as Atlanta's secondary coach after previously serving under Quinn when he was defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

The 37-year-old Manuel played eight NFL seasons as a safety with the Cincinnati Bengals, Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

While the Falcons reached the Super Bowl and were in firm control of the New England Patriots before blowing a 25-point lead and ultimately losing the game, their defense had some issues during the 2016 campaign.

Atlanta ranked just 25th in yardage allowed and 27th in scoring defense.