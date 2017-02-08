    Atlanta FalconsDownload App

    Falcons DC Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

    DENVER - NOVEMBER 02: Safety Marquand Manuel #33 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after a play against the Miami Dolphins during NFL action at Invesco Field at Mile High on November 2, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. The Dolphins defeated the Broncos 26-17. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
    Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly considering promoting from within to fill their defensive coordinator position after reportedly parting ways with Richard Smith.

    Continue for updates. 

    Falcons Weighing In-House Defensive Staff Shakeups

    Wednesday, Feb. 8

    ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reported Wednesday that secondary coach Marquand Manuel is being considered for the defensive coordinator job. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich is also in the running.

    According to Sporting News (h/t ESPN.com), head coach Dan Quinn plans to replace defensive coordinator Richard Smith, though Smith might remain with the team in a different role. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the move.

    Manuel has spent the past two seasons as Atlanta's secondary coach after previously serving under Quinn when he was defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

    The 37-year-old Manuel played eight NFL seasons as a safety with the Cincinnati Bengals, Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions.

    While the Falcons reached the Super Bowl and were in firm control of the New England Patriots before blowing a 25-point lead and ultimately losing the game, their defense had some issues during the 2016 campaign.

    Atlanta ranked just 25th in yardage allowed and 27th in scoring defense.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 