Alabama Football Recruiting: Looking Ahead to 2018 Targets

1 of 11

Nick Saban might have a tougher time signing another No. 1 recruiting class in 2018 as it's considered a down year for in-state talent. Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The proverbial smoke hasn't cleared yet from the University of Alabama football program's latest recruiting national championship, and already the focus has turned to next year.

Head coach Nick Saban actually spent a good part of national signing day calling prospects for the 2018 class.

The one area of need that the Crimson Tide didn't fill as well as hoped in 2017 was cornerback. That probably won't be an issue with the next class, as this is expected to be a very good year at that position and playmakers in general—but not so much for offensive linemen.

Overall, Alabama has three early commitments, wide receiver Xavier Williams, defensive end Jordan Davis and running back Dameon Pierce. Plus, defensive tackle Akial Byers is a holdover from the previous class who is heading to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in hopes of qualifying academically.

It's also considered a down year in terms of in-state talent.

Here's a quick look at the Crimson Tide's top targets for 2018, with geography being the primary factor in the order (local, state, regional and then national).