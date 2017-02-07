Philipp Lahm Announces Retirement: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Philipp Lahm has announced he will officially retire at the end of this season, according to Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror. Lahm was speaking after helping Bayern beat Wolfsburg 1-0 at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night to reach the quarter-final of the DFB-Pokal.

Lahm confirmed his decision to reporters after the German Cup match, per Richards: "I told the officials that I will stop playing football at the end of the season. I think this is the right point in time to leave."

The veteran defender also made clear he won't accept a position on the Bayern board: "I have decided that it is not the right moment yet to take the job as sporting director."

Lahm will retire in the summer, despite still being a key figure on the pitch for Bayern. TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern and Lahm had discussed him replacing Matthias Sammer in that same role once his playing days ended. However, Richards detailed how structural changes that gave club chairman Uli Hoeness and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge final word on spending appear to have scrapped those plans.

Lahm's decision to call time on his career as a player is something of a shock considering he is still only 33. However, the decorated and highly versatile talent has won more than his share of major honours during a glittering career with both Bayern and the German national team.

In fact, Lahm has claimed nearly every top prize the game can offer at the club and international levels. Squawka Football detailed the full-back's extensive trophy haul:

His role has also changed at Bayern somewhat in recent seasons. He took on the skipper's armband and even converted successfully into a midfield role while Pep Guardiola was manager.

Lahm may feel it's time to walk away, but the quality of his performances hasn't dipped. His efforts during the win over Wolfsburg prove as much, per OptaFranz:

Lahm is leaving the game as indisputably one of Bayern and Germany's greatest-ever players. He's also walking away at a time when he still has a lot left to offer, though he can at least avoid letting his skills slip by hanging around for too long.