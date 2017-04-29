4-Star OT Prospect Dawson Jaramillo Commits to Oregon Ducks

Photo credit: Scout.com

Offensive tackle Dawson Jaramillo has committed to Oregon, giving the team some added bulk up front.

The 4-star player announced his decision on Twitter Saturday:

Jaramillo has a huge frame at 6'6", 285 pounds, and he will likely become even more dangerous as he adds more strength at the next level.

Already, the offensive tackle is considered the No. 27 player in the country at his position and No. 1 in Oregon, per Scout.com.

"He's got all the physical abilities of a dominant left tackle, which is very, very hard to find," former coach Alex Brink said, per Andrew Nemec of the Oregonian. "He's a guy that's got long arms, good feet, quick. He's a high-level athlete in multiple sports—very competitive in nature."

Combine his athleticism with good size, and Jaramillo has as much upside as almost anyone in the class at his position.

While he had numerous options for college, the Lake Oswego native had called Oregon his "childhood dream, childhood favorite," in the past, per Nemec.

He will now get a chance to live out that fantasy as a member of the Ducks' 2018 class.

Jaramillo will try to help coach Willie Taggart rebuild the program into the national title contender it was under Chip Kelly. Although he might need to redshirt in order to get physically prepared for the college game, it won't take long for the big man to make an impact in Eugene.