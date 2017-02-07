James Starks Released by Packers: Latest Comments and Reaction

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers released running back James Starks on Tuesday after an injury-riddled season, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Starks was with the Packers for seven seasons after they selected him out of Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2010 draft.

The running back appeared in nine games in 2016 but mustered just 145 yards on 2.3 yards per carry. He had two receiving touchdowns, but it was otherwise a lost season for the 30-year-old.

He had knee surgery in October to repair a meniscus injury and then missed the last three games of the season with a concussion he suffered in a car accident.

After an early-season injury to Eddie Lacy, it seemed like Starks would get a chance for more playing time, but Green Bay instead started former receiver Ty Montgomery twice and undrafted rookie Don Jackson once in its next three games. Starks got his chance, starting each of the next four games, but he rushed for just 100 yards on 37 carries, and the Packers went back to Montgomery and also leaned on Seattle Seahawks castoff Christine Michael for the final four games of the regular season.

Starks was coming off the best year of his career in 2015. He appeared in 16 games, with four starts, and totaled 993 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns—both career highs.

On Monday, Bleacher Report's Zach Kruse justified the transaction:

And ESPN's Adam Schefter speculated Starks could rejoin the team at a lower salary.

Starks will turn 31 years old Feb. 25 and could have a tough time finding a new home. Lacy and Michael are set to enter free agency, but the Packers have Montgomery under contract and may also attempt to upgrade the position through free agency or the draft.