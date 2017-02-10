Grading the Last 10 Spanish Signings at Real Madrid

1 of 11

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

In the summer preceding the 2009/10 campaign, Real Madrid boosted their squad with two big-name signings: Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo, with both deals dominating headlines and expectations for the season ahead.

But they also signed four Spanish players: Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa from Liverpool, Raul Albiol from Valencia and Esteban Granero from Getafe.

It gave Los Blancos a solid national identity, but since then, the number of home-based signings has deteriorated dramatically. In fact, there have been just a further 10 since then in 15 transfer windows (though a transfer ban meant Real were only able to register players in 14 of those).

Here we take a look at them, grade their success in Madrid and rank them accordingly. They range from the abysmal to the impressive.

We're only including those signed from elsewhere—not promoted from Castilla or, like Lucas Vazquez, signed to stop a loan club making a deal permanent—and who have played for Real's first team competitively, so no Jesus Vallejo, either.