Barcelona Transfer News: Alexandre Lacazette Reveals 'Dream' Move, Fresh Rumours

Lyon striker and reported Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette has revealed his desire to leave the Ligue 1 outfit in the summer and described the possibility of joining Barcelona as a "dream."

Per Goal, he told French TV station Canal+: "I think that the right moment has arrived to leave. I think that this summer I will need a change of scenery and discover something else, still with the idea of advancing and progressing in terms of football and as a person."

He added that he would love to link up with former team-mate Samuel Umtiti at the Camp Nou:

Barcelona to join Umtiti? It is a very big club. They have extraterrestrials up front. It would be a dream. If that happens, great, but I am not here to say that I will take a place from Luis Suarez. But I would like to play for them one day.

