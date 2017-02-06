    FC BarcelonaDownload App

    Barcelona Transfer News: Alexandre Lacazette Reveals 'Dream' Move, Fresh Rumours

    Lyon's French forward Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a penalty during the French L1 football match Olympique Lyonnais (OL) against Lille (LOSC) on January 28, 2017, at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Decines-Charpieu near Lyon, central-eastern France. / AFP / PHILIPPE DESMAZES (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty Images)
    PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images
    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    Lyon striker and reported Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette has revealed his desire to leave the Ligue 1 outfit in the summer and described the possibility of joining Barcelona as a "dream."

    Per Goal, he told French TV station Canal+: "I think that the right moment has arrived to leave. I think that this summer I will need a change of scenery and discover something else, still with the idea of advancing and progressing in terms of football and as a person."

    He added that he would love to link up with former team-mate Samuel Umtiti at the Camp Nou:

    Barcelona to join Umtiti? It is a very big club. They have extraterrestrials up front. It would be a dream.

    If that happens, great, but I am not here to say that I will take a place from Luis Suarez. But I would like to play for them one day.

    More to follow.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 