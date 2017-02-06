    Cameroon (National Football)Download App

    Joel Matip's Cameroon Refusal Discussed by Hugo Broos After AFCON 2017 Win

    HULL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Joel Matip of Liverpool (L) and Abel Hernandez of Hull City (R) battle for possession during the Premier League match between Hull City and Liverpool at KCOM Stadium on February 4, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
    Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
    Chris LakerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    Liverpool defender Joel Matip may regret missing out on Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations triumph, coach Hugo Broos has said.

    Cameroon beat Egypt 2-1 in Libreville, Gabon, on Sunday thanks to a winner from Vincent Aboubakar, but Matip—a leading name in African footballwas one of nine players to snub the opportunity to represent the Indomitable Lions before the tournament began.

    Per Jonny Singer of Mail Online, Broos said: "There was a lot of trouble before, players who wouldn't come with us. OK, it's their decision. But maybe they are saying now to themselves, 'S--t! Why didn't I go with them?'"  

    More to follow.

