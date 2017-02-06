Joel Matip's Cameroon Refusal Discussed by Hugo Broos After AFCON 2017 Win

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Chris Laker Featured Columnist

Liverpool defender Joel Matip may regret missing out on Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations triumph, coach Hugo Broos has said.

Cameroon beat Egypt 2-1 in Libreville, Gabon, on Sunday thanks to a winner from Vincent Aboubakar, but Matip—a leading name in African football—was one of nine players to snub the opportunity to represent the Indomitable Lions before the tournament began.

Per Jonny Singer of Mail Online, Broos said: "There was a lot of trouble before, players who wouldn't come with us. OK, it's their decision. But maybe they are saying now to themselves, 'S--t! Why didn't I go with them?'"

More to follow.