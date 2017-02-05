Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017: Final Prop Odds List, Predictions for Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has a huge halftime performance planned Sunday. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Lady Gaga completes her NFL promotion Sunday, stepping onto one of the world's biggest stages as the 2017 Super Bowl halftime performer.

One year removed from belting an impressive national anthem—the honor this year belongs to country superstar Luke Bryan—Lady Gaga takes the next Super Bowl step and leads one of the most anticipated halftime shows in recent history thanks to the intrigue surrounding her performance.

Date Location Time TV Point Spread Over/Under Prediction Feb. 5 NRG Stadium, Houston 6:30 p.m. ET Fox NE -3 58.5 Patriots Odds via OddsShark

The fact that few know what to expect makes her performance all the more alluring. Will Lady Gaga go crazy with the costumes? Bring out unexpected guests? Take wild risks while performing? Make blatant political statements or say nothing at all?

Only she knows, which makes the betting situation surrounding the performance both fun and nearly impossible to parse.

OddsShark's Justin Hartling provided a list of prop bets for bettors to peruse. It is mostly standard fare, though it doesn't make the decisions any easier.

As a suggestion, beginning with hair color is probably the best way to go:

Prop Odds Blond -300 Non-Blond +200 OddsShark

All public appearances have flaunted Gaga with her usual blond hair, so a bet otherwise doesn't make a ton of sense. This is akin to a softball over the middle of the plate, a way for bettors to secure a foundational bankroll before going crazy on some of the bigger things.

Because said bigger things are almost impossible to predict.

One of the staples of Gaga's shtick is the wild costumes. Las Vegas sees an opening here and so should bettors, provided they don't mind taking a risk.

From wings to tails and beyond, oddsmakers have made quite the list when it comes to Gaga's attire:

Prop Odds Hat/Headdress -150 Glasses/Sunglasses +200 Wings +500 Tail +1600 ”I Voted Hillary” T-Shirt +2500 Cutoff Sweatshirt +5000 Absolutely Nothing +10000 OddsShark

This is mostly up to bettors' discretion, though it is a good idea to place some coin on the whole wings thing.

Honestly, flying has been one of the main themes and rumors surrounding the show for weeks. Rumblings kept bringing up NRG Stadium's roof, and Gaga seemed to confirm the rumors during an interview in the week leading up to the performance.

"My sister was like, 'I know, let’s suspend you in the air!'" Gaga told Karson & Kennedy, according to Tim Staskiewicz of Mix 104.1.

Again, flying is apparently a big part of the performance. According to CNN's Dylan Byers, the show will feature "lit-up drones" flying around the stadium.

Slapping on wings and performing on the roof before rappelling down into the stadium makes plenty of sense. This makes the over-under on how many outfits Gaga wears pretty simple:

Prop Odds Over 2.0 -120 Under 2.0 -120 OddsShark

The topic of a malfunction is another conversation entirely.

Bettors aren't strangers to the yearly malfunction prop bet ever since Janet Jackson had her mishap. Gaga, though, doesn't sound like she will have similar problems, as CBSSports.com's John Breech captured:

Mishaps happen, but this prop seems to have an obvious play:

Prop Odds Yes +500 No -1000 OddsShark

Other than the specifics of the wardrobe, who joins Gaga on stage is one of the toughest calls. Beyonce seemed like an obvious pick, but the global superstar just announced she is expecting twins, so joining a high-flying act seems unlikely.

Other names on the list vary, from favorites such as Kendrick Lamar to Gaga foils such as Ted Nugent:

Prop Odds Kendrick Lamar +330 Beyonce +330 Justin Timberlake +450 R. Kelly +450 Tony Bennett +500 Florence Welch +600 Father John Misty +750 Josh Homme +750 Jon Bon Jovi +800 Elton John +800 Beck +1000 Ted Nugent +5000 Performs Solo -140 OddsShark

With Gaga being mum on her plans, bettors might be best advised to go with the solo bet. This isn't the longest performance by any means, so squeezing other superstars into the fray might be hard to pull off considering all she has planned.

Bettors will also notice a bit of a political prop rounding things out.

Given the ultra-politicized environment sweeping the country right now, the inclusion of this makes sense. Oddsmakers want to know if Gaga will mention President Donald Trump:

Prop Odds Yes -140 No +100 OddsShark

The easy answer is yes. Gaga has been very open in opposing Trump in the past.

Still, the negative makes sense as well, especially after Gaga was vague in answering a related question during a press conference.

"The only statements that I'll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career," Gaga said, according to USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer.

Bettors can't go wrong there, though for the sake of prediction, the affirmative bet seems the safest.

Either way, the rumors and props have this looking like one of the best halftime performances in a long time. If Gaga can combine stunts with some of her greatest hits and send a good message while doing so, the entire set will live up to the prestige of the moment.

With so many variables flying around (get it?), this isn't a halftime show to miss.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.