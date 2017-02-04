Davis Cup Tennis 2017: Saturday Scores and Results, Updated Round 1 Schedule

LARS HAGBERG/Getty Images

Great Britain gained a vital 2-1 lead against Canada, as Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot claimed the win in the third rubber against Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil on Saturday.

The British duo prevailed 7-6 (1), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 6-3 in a titanic battle, as the travelling support was vocal throughout the contest.

Serbia reached the semifinal as it beat Russia 3-0, led by world No. 2 Novak Djokovic, who prevailed in the singles on Friday.

Australia and France also proceeded to the next phase by defeating the Czech Republic and Japan, respectively.

Here are the latest scores after Saturday's rubbers:

Davis Cup 2017: World Group Round 1 Latest Scores Home Team Away Team Score (1) Argentina Italy 1-2 Germany (7) Belgium 1-2 Australia (4) Czech Republic 3-0 United States (5) Switzerland 2-0 Japan (6) France 0-3 Canada (3) Great Britain 1-2 (8) Serbia Russia 3-0 (2) Croatia Spain 2-0 DavisCup.com

Saturday Recap

Andre Ringuette/Getty Images

Murray and Inglot were forced to dig deep in the doubles at the TD Place Arena in Ottawa, Canada, as Nestor and Pospisil pushed them to the limit.

The British duo shared the spoils with the Canadians in the opening two sets, with both pairs winning tiebreak battles to make it 1-1.

The Brits prevailed in the third set when the action went to yet another tiebreak situation, which placed Murray and Inglot on the brink of victory.

The Canadians continued to play with endeavour and vigour in the fourth, but Great Britain collected the final set 6-3, as Murray and Inglot served 17 aces between them in the match.

The visitors brought a huge travelling army of supporters for the tie, and the event sounded like a home match for the British.

Team GB hailed the result:

Murray commented after the victory and said he and his partner knew the significance of gaining an advantage, per BBC Two (h/t Jonathan Jurejko of BBC Sport):

Both teams knew how important this match was. It was 50/50 going into the match, we knew it would be a close game because of the surface and because we all know how to play doubles. We're really happy to win the point and we have given our guys two bites of the cherry tomorrow. As the match went on we started the points better and I think they got a bit tired as well. The surface was not easy, it was hard on the joints, but Vasek played yesterday and Daniel is getting older, so there was no excuse for us not to outlast them.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Nenad Zimonjic and Viktor Troicki won the doubles to give Serbia a 3-0 lead in their first-round match against Russia.



The pairing skipped past Konstantin Kravchuk and Andrey Kuznetsov, prevailing 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-4.



Djokovic had helped his country gain an advantage during the first two rubbers on Friday, and their 2-0 lead all but guaranteed progression for the icon's nation.

Australia was convincing as it defeated the Czech Republic. Sam Groth and John Peers were clear winners against Jan Satral and Jiri Vesely.

It was a simple day at the office as they wrestled hold of the result in straight sets, advancing 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

France will meet the winners of Canada and Great Britain in the next round after it claimed the vital third rubber against Japan.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut cantered to the win, beating Yuichi Sugita and Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

The British pair had to produce their best tennis against the Canadians, and they will be confident of progression to meet France.

Canada had the fire it needed in the doubles match, but the extraordinary British support helped its players over the line.

All stats provided by DavisCup.com.