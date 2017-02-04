EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 24 Results and Top Scorers

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku fired himself to the top of the Premier League's scoring charts on Saturday, scoring four goals in Everton's 6-3 win over Bournemouth in Week 24.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Chelsea's Diego Costa couldn't add to their tally―although Eden Hazard scored in the Blues' 3-1 win over the Gunners―leaving Lukaku as the sole scoring leader.

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe continued his fine form with a brace in the win over Crystal Palace, and Harry Kane scored the only goal in Tottenham Hotspur's win over Middlesbrough.

Here's a look at Saturday's results:

Premier League Results Home Score Away Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland Everton 6-3 Bournemouth Hull City 2-0 Liverpool Southampton 1-3 West Ham United Watford 2-1 Burnley West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Stoke City Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Middlesbrough WhoScored.com

The Premier League standings:

Premier League Standings R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 +34 59 2 Tottenham 24 14 8 2 46 16 +30 50 3 Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 +24 47 4 Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 +22 46 5 Manchester City 23 14 4 5 47 28 +19 46 6 Manchester United 23 11 9 3 33 21 +12 42 7 Everton 24 11 7 6 40 27 +13 40 8 West Bromwich Albion 24 10 6 8 32 29 +3 36 9 West Ham 24 9 4 11 32 41 -9 31 10 Watford 24 8 6 10 29 40 -11 30 11 Stoke 24 7 8 9 29 36 -7 29 12 Burnley 24 9 2 13 26 35 -9 29 13 Southampton 24 7 6 11 24 31 -7 27 14 Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 -12 26 15 Middlesbrough 24 4 9 11 19 27 -8 21 16 Leicester 23 5 6 12 24 38 -14 21 17 Swansea 23 6 3 14 28 52 -24 21 18 Hull 24 5 5 14 22 47 -25 20 19 Crystal Palace 24 5 4 15 32 45 -13 19 20 Sunderland 24 5 4 15 24 42 -18 19 WhoScored.com

Here are the Premier League's top scorers:

Premier League Top Scorers Pos Player Team Goals 1 Romelu Lukaku Everton 16 2 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 15 2 Diego Costa Chelsea 15 4 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 14 4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Man. Utd 14 4 Harry Kane Spurs 14 7 Dele Alli Spurs 11 7 Sergio Aguero Man. City 11 9 Eden Hazard Chelsea 10 10 Sadio Mane Liverpool 9 WhoScored.com

Recap

While the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal stole most of the headlines heading into Saturday's slate of fixtures, Everton quickly changed the narrative in Week 24 with a spectacular win over Bournemouth.

The two teams combined for no less than nine goals, six of which came after half-time. The Toffees were already leading by three goals entering the half, with Lukaku bagging one.

He exploded after the break, adding three more goals, and parody Twitter account Not Match of the Day summarised his performance:

The Cherries didn't make life hard on Everton's forwards―Ross Barkley celebrated his goal before he had even struck the ball or entered the box―but that shouldn't take anything away from Everton's attack, which put on a show.

Per betting company bet365, Lukaku's scoring record this year is remarkable when compared to a certain rival club:

Scoring bursts like these are rare, but they often play a major part in the top scorer's race. Manchester City's Sergio Aguero won the title in 2014-15 thanks to similar performances, and Lukaku now finds himself in the driver's seat for this year's honour.

Main rivals Costa and Aguero were both kept quiet at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea took yet another major step toward the title, beating Arsenal 3-1. Marcos Alonso opened the scoring before Hazard notched one of the best goals of 2017 with an epic rush across half the length of the pitch.

Blues manager Antonio Conte reserved special praise for the Belgian after the match:

Nemanja Matic added a third goal, and Olivier Giroud scored for the visitors. The result leaves Arsenal 12 points behind Chelsea, and at this point, the title seems little more than a pipe dream for the Gunners.

In south London, Sunderland cruised to a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, with Defoe adding two more goals to his impressive tally.

As shared by bet365, it's a little surprising to see the forward out of England's national team at this point:

Elsewhere, Hull City continued their remarkable run by beating a slumping Liverpool squad 2-0, and West Ham United booked a big 3-1 win at Southampton. In the late fixture, Kane converted a penalty to guide Spurs to a win over Middlesbrough.