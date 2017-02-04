    EvertonDownload App

    EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 24 Results and Top Scorers

    Everton's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring their fourth goal, his third during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Bournemouth at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on February 4, 2017. / AFP / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images
    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 4, 2017

    Romelu Lukaku fired himself to the top of the Premier League's scoring charts on Saturday, scoring four goals in Everton's 6-3 win over Bournemouth in Week 24.

    Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Chelsea's Diego Costa couldn't add to their tally―although Eden Hazard scored in the Blues' 3-1 win over the Gunners―leaving Lukaku as the sole scoring leader.

    Sunderland's Jermain Defoe continued his fine form with a brace in the win over Crystal Palace, and Harry Kane scored the only goal in Tottenham Hotspur's win over Middlesbrough.

    Here's a look at Saturday's results:

     

    Premier League Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Chelsea3-1Arsenal
    Crystal Palace0-4Sunderland
    Everton6-3Bournemouth
    Hull City2-0Liverpool
    Southampton1-3West Ham United
    Watford2-1Burnley
    West Bromwich Albion1-0Stoke City
    Tottenham Hotspur1-0Middlesbrough
    WhoScored.com

    The Premier League standings:

     

    Premier League Standings
    RTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea2419235117+3459
    2Tottenham2414824616+3050
    3Arsenal2414555228+2447
    4Liverpool2413745230+2246
    5Manchester City2314454728+1946
    6Manchester United2311933321+1242
    7Everton2411764027+1340
    8West Bromwich Albion2410683229+336
    9West Ham2494113241-931
    10Watford2486102940-1130
    11Stoke247892936-729
    12Burnley2492132635-929
    13Southampton2476112431-727
    14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
    15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
    16Leicester2356122438-1421
    17Swansea2363142852-2421
    18Hull2455142247-2520
    19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
    20Sunderland2454152442-1819
    WhoScored.com

    Here are the Premier League's top scorers:

    Premier League Top Scorers
    PosPlayerTeamGoals
    1Romelu LukakuEverton16
    2Alexis SanchezArsenal15
    2Diego CostaChelsea15
    4Jermain DefoeSunderland14
    4Zlatan IbrahimovicMan. Utd14
    4Harry KaneSpurs14
    7Dele AlliSpurs11
    7Sergio AgueroMan. City11
    9Eden HazardChelsea10
    10Sadio ManeLiverpool9
    WhoScored.com

     

    Recap

    While the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal stole most of the headlines heading into Saturday's slate of fixtures, Everton quickly changed the narrative in Week 24 with a spectacular win over Bournemouth.

    The two teams combined for no less than nine goals, six of which came after half-time. The Toffees were already leading by three goals entering the half, with Lukaku bagging one.

    He exploded after the break, adding three more goals, and parody Twitter account Not Match of the Day summarised his performance:

    The Cherries didn't make life hard on Everton's forwards―Ross Barkley celebrated his goal before he had even struck the ball or entered the box―but that shouldn't take anything away from Everton's attack, which put on a show.

    Per betting company bet365, Lukaku's scoring record this year is remarkable when compared to a certain rival club:

    Scoring bursts like these are rare, but they often play a major part in the top scorer's race. Manchester City's Sergio Aguero won the title in 2014-15 thanks to similar performances, and Lukaku now finds himself in the driver's seat for this year's honour.

    Main rivals Costa and Aguero were both kept quiet at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea took yet another major step toward the title, beating Arsenal 3-1. Marcos Alonso opened the scoring before Hazard notched one of the best goals of 2017 with an epic rush across half the length of the pitch.

    Blues manager Antonio Conte reserved special praise for the Belgian after the match:

    Nemanja Matic added a third goal, and Olivier Giroud scored for the visitors. The result leaves Arsenal 12 points behind Chelsea, and at this point, the title seems little more than a pipe dream for the Gunners.

    In south London, Sunderland cruised to a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, with Defoe adding two more goals to his impressive tally.

    As shared by bet365, it's a little surprising to see the forward out of England's national team at this point:

    Elsewhere, Hull City continued their remarkable run by beating a slumping Liverpool squad 2-0, and West Ham United booked a big 3-1 win at Southampton. In the late fixture, Kane converted a penalty to guide Spurs to a win over Middlesbrough.

