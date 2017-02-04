EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Saturday's Week 24 Results and Top Scorers
Romelu Lukaku fired himself to the top of the Premier League's scoring charts on Saturday, scoring four goals in Everton's 6-3 win over Bournemouth in Week 24.
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Chelsea's Diego Costa couldn't add to their tally―although Eden Hazard scored in the Blues' 3-1 win over the Gunners―leaving Lukaku as the sole scoring leader.
Sunderland's Jermain Defoe continued his fine form with a brace in the win over Crystal Palace, and Harry Kane scored the only goal in Tottenham Hotspur's win over Middlesbrough.
Here's a look at Saturday's results:
|Premier League Results
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Chelsea
|3-1
|Arsenal
|Crystal Palace
|0-4
|Sunderland
|Everton
|6-3
|Bournemouth
|Hull City
|2-0
|Liverpool
|Southampton
|1-3
|West Ham United
|Watford
|2-1
|Burnley
|West Bromwich Albion
|1-0
|Stoke City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1-0
|Middlesbrough
|WhoScored.com
The Premier League standings:
|Premier League Standings
|R
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|24
|19
|2
|3
|51
|17
|+34
|59
|2
|Tottenham
|24
|14
|8
|2
|46
|16
|+30
|50
|3
|Arsenal
|24
|14
|5
|5
|52
|28
|+24
|47
|4
|Liverpool
|24
|13
|7
|4
|52
|30
|+22
|46
|5
|Manchester City
|23
|14
|4
|5
|47
|28
|+19
|46
|6
|Manchester United
|23
|11
|9
|3
|33
|21
|+12
|42
|7
|Everton
|24
|11
|7
|6
|40
|27
|+13
|40
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|24
|10
|6
|8
|32
|29
|+3
|36
|9
|West Ham
|24
|9
|4
|11
|32
|41
|-9
|31
|10
|Watford
|24
|8
|6
|10
|29
|40
|-11
|30
|11
|Stoke
|24
|7
|8
|9
|29
|36
|-7
|29
|12
|Burnley
|24
|9
|2
|13
|26
|35
|-9
|29
|13
|Southampton
|24
|7
|6
|11
|24
|31
|-7
|27
|14
|Bournemouth
|24
|7
|5
|12
|35
|47
|-12
|26
|15
|Middlesbrough
|24
|4
|9
|11
|19
|27
|-8
|21
|16
|Leicester
|23
|5
|6
|12
|24
|38
|-14
|21
|17
|Swansea
|23
|6
|3
|14
|28
|52
|-24
|21
|18
|Hull
|24
|5
|5
|14
|22
|47
|-25
|20
|19
|Crystal Palace
|24
|5
|4
|15
|32
|45
|-13
|19
|20
|Sunderland
|24
|5
|4
|15
|24
|42
|-18
|19
|WhoScored.com
Here are the Premier League's top scorers:
|Premier League Top Scorers
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|1
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton
|16
|2
|Alexis Sanchez
|Arsenal
|15
|2
|Diego Costa
|Chelsea
|15
|4
|Jermain Defoe
|Sunderland
|14
|4
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Man. Utd
|14
|4
|Harry Kane
|Spurs
|14
|7
|Dele Alli
|Spurs
|11
|7
|Sergio Aguero
|Man. City
|11
|9
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|10
|10
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|9
|WhoScored.com
Recap
While the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal stole most of the headlines heading into Saturday's slate of fixtures, Everton quickly changed the narrative in Week 24 with a spectacular win over Bournemouth.
The two teams combined for no less than nine goals, six of which came after half-time. The Toffees were already leading by three goals entering the half, with Lukaku bagging one.
He exploded after the break, adding three more goals, and parody Twitter account Not Match of the Day summarised his performance:
Not Match of the Day @NOT_MOTD
Romelu Lukaku vs. Bournemouth today. https://t.co/1agON4tzr02/4/2017, 4:43:31 PM
The Cherries didn't make life hard on Everton's forwards―Ross Barkley celebrated his goal before he had even struck the ball or entered the box―but that shouldn't take anything away from Everton's attack, which put on a show.
Per betting company bet365, Lukaku's scoring record this year is remarkable when compared to a certain rival club:
bet365 @bet365
Romelu Lukaku has now scored the same number of goals in 2017 as the entire Liverpool squad. 😲 https://t.co/NFtLCRjcjo2/4/2017, 4:47:33 PM
Scoring bursts like these are rare, but they often play a major part in the top scorer's race. Manchester City's Sergio Aguero won the title in 2014-15 thanks to similar performances, and Lukaku now finds himself in the driver's seat for this year's honour.
Main rivals Costa and Aguero were both kept quiet at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea took yet another major step toward the title, beating Arsenal 3-1. Marcos Alonso opened the scoring before Hazard notched one of the best goals of 2017 with an epic rush across half the length of the pitch.
Blues manager Antonio Conte reserved special praise for the Belgian after the match:
Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC
Conte says Hazard is a talented player and a good man. The Italian praised him for his goal and work-rate off the ball. #CFC2/4/2017, 3:23:10 PM
Nemanja Matic added a third goal, and Olivier Giroud scored for the visitors. The result leaves Arsenal 12 points behind Chelsea, and at this point, the title seems little more than a pipe dream for the Gunners.
In south London, Sunderland cruised to a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, with Defoe adding two more goals to his impressive tally.
As shared by bet365, it's a little surprising to see the forward out of England's national team at this point:
bet365 @bet365
League goals 2016-17 – guess which one can't get an England call-up. 🤔 Defoe – 14 Kane – 13 Walcott – 8 Vardy – 5 Rooney – 2 Sturridge – 2 https://t.co/VnrIn0uw9N2/4/2017, 3:59:24 PM
Elsewhere, Hull City continued their remarkable run by beating a slumping Liverpool squad 2-0, and West Ham United booked a big 3-1 win at Southampton. In the late fixture, Kane converted a penalty to guide Spurs to a win over Middlesbrough.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!