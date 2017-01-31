Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Says He Wants to Leave Borussia Dortmund

VI-Images/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he wants to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. The Gabon striker, who is reportedly a transfer target for Real Madrid, also reaffirmed his desire to one day play for Los Blancos.

Aubameyang was speaking during an interview with French outlet Radio RMC (h/t Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror), when he made his intentions to quit the Bundesliga clear: "If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in summer. But we must see the proposals and if I'm going to play. Real Madrid is still a dream, but there has been too much noise."

This isn't the first time Aubameyang has talked up a possible switch to the Santiago Bernabeu. Back in July 2016, the forward told German broadcaster ZDF (h/t ESPN FC) Real would be his first choice should he leave Dortmund: "This year, no. But the only club I would leave Dortmund for are Real Madrid. If they don't come calling, I don't leave."

Aubameyang is determined to play for Real. VI-Images/Getty Images

His mother, Margarita Crespo, even told Spanish radio station Onda Cero (h/t ESPN FC's Stephan Uersfeld) Aubameyang had made a promise to his grandfather about joining Los Merengues: "It's true that he promised my father that he would play for Real Madrid one day. My father and mother loved football and were supporters of Real Madrid."

Dortmund have since softened their stance on selling Aubameyang. In fact, chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke recently told Kicker TV (h/t Anthony Chapman of The Sun) a bid of £68.5 million would likely be accepted.

Real have the financial resources to meet Watzke's price. They could also use a striker of Aubameyang's quality, even though the current squad is brimming with talent in the final third.

In particular, wide forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are both world-class match-winners. However, things aren't as settled through the middle, where both Alvaro Morata and Karim Benzema have struggled.

Aubameyang would be an upgrade on Benzema. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The latter has even been linked with an exit this summer. Spanish website Diario Gol (h/t the Daily Telegraph) recently reported Real president Florentino Perez has "grown tired of" the inconsistent Benzema.

Yet Benzema took to social media to state he won't leave the Spanish capital anytime soon, per Dave Fraser of The Sun. Morata has also been linked with a move away, with Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea both mooted as suitors, according to Spanish newspaper El Confidencial (h/t Colin Harvey of the Daily Star).

Aubameyang would be an upgrade on both Benzema and Morata, thanks to his dynamic pace and superior quality as a finisher. Those attributes have led to 16 goals in Germany's top flight this season, per WhoScored.com.

Aubameyang would increase the speed and fluidity of movement along Real's front three. He would dovetail superbly with Ronaldo and Bale to give Los Merengues a forward line capable of exceeding the Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi group for Barcelona.

Expect Los Blancos to respond favourably to Aubameyang's come-and-get-me plea.