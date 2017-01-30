10 Best Non-Football Things About Super Bowl Week
The Super Bowl isn't just a football game. It is a week-long extravaganza that involves so many auxiliary events and components that even non-sports fans are drawn in by the hype.
How many folks do you know who only watch the coverage for the ads? Or the halftime show? Odds are, it's at least a few.
That said, it's officially Super Bowl LI week in Houston, friends, and whether you care about the Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots or not, there will be plenty of action. That is, there are at least 10 major, non-football components that require exactly zero sports savvy to get excited about.
Here they are, the best non-football things about Super Bowl week, ranked from somewhere in the range of Cam Newton's hat choices to Kevin Hart's comedic chops.
Enjoy.
Player Fashion
The Super Bowl has morphed over the years from a football game into a mammoth entertainment event that spans days and even weeks. Much like the NBA draft or ESPY Awards, fashion is a component football's biggest event, too.
In 2016, Cam Newton made a big spash with his personal style. The Carolina Panthers quarterback sported a variety of eye-catching attire ahead of Super Bowl 50, including zebra pants and unique Opening Night headwear.
When asked about his Super Bowl style in 2017, Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan said, "Professional. I guess that would be the best way to describe it," per David Newton of ESPN.com.
OK, so the QBs aren't likely to live up to Newton's standard of unique style, but there's hope for others. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman seems like a fashionable guy, right?
Broadcast Coverage
The Super Bowl broadcast coverage is not always something to get hyped up about, but there is usually a story of some kind.
In 2016, Phil Simms was part of the broadcast duo for CBS, a fact not everyone was thrilled about. In fact, Dan Levy of Awful Announcing wrote at the time, "Fans deserve better. The game deserves better."
In 2017, recently fired Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan will join the ESPN crew for Sunday NFL Countdown.
Ryan, famous for his bright personality, is sure to be an entertaining addition. ESPN senior coordinating producer Seth Markman told John Ourand of Sports Business Daily, "Rex is a great personality and has a unique perspective. He knows the Patriots really well. He's raring to go."
Opening Night
What was once a daytime event for media availability became a prime-time affair at Super Bowl 50. Opening Night is back for Super Bowl LI, and it's scheduled for Monday to kick off the week.
Folks might remember some highly entertaining moments at the first Opening Night. Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman wore a Nacho Libre mask, reporters showed up in costume and the crowd to interview former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning looked like a Jay Z concert. Good times were had.
NFL Senior Vice President of Events Peter O'Reilly said in a statement (via Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.com), "Building on the success at Super Bowl 50, we're excited to bring Super Bowl Opening Night to Houston and provide fans more opportunities to be a part of the excitement of Super Bowl week."
Prop Bets
Prop bets are fantastic examples of "non-football" fun during Super Bowl week.
Kyle Porter of CBSSports.com wrote, "The Super Bowl really is the best. Not the game, of course. The game is fine, but everything surrounding the game is extraordinary. One of the most fun annual activities is the litany of insane prop bets you can make on the game."
Will Brinson of CBSSports.com pointed out some examples from Bovada, including: Will national anthem singer Luke Bryan be wearing jean, and will "Houston, we have a problem" be uttered during the broadcast?
Prop bets generally cover a broad spectrum and can include items from the Super Bowl itself or even other sports. Per Brinson, Westgate is offering a bet on which will be higher on February 5—combined first-half points or Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's points and assists total.
Puppy Bowl
Are you an animal lover? Do you appreciate adorable puppies as much as (or more than) high-octane offenses? The annual Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet has you covered.
It is essentially a pseudo-football game featuring canine competitors. In 2017, 78 puppies will take part on either Team Ruff or Team Fluff. The best part (other than the cuteness)? All participating puppies are rescue dogs and available for adoption.
Animal Planet is even including some virtual reality extras in 2017, meaning viewers can check out the action from the puppy perspective.
Jason Goldberg, VP of client and brand partnerships for Discovery Communications, said, per Jason Lynch of Adweek, "We stick with what really works for us: putting puppies that are available for adoption up onscreen and letting them do their thing. That's been the secret sauce."
Off-Field Drama
No matter what happens on the field at the Super Bowl, there is sure to be off-field drama of some kind. In 2016, it was the will-he-or-won't-he retirement talk in regard to Peyton Manning and a certain Cam Newton press conference.
In 2017, it's all about Deflategate, yet again. This time, the drama surrounds NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and, primarily, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Goodell suspended Brady for the first four games of the season, and now, there is a distinct possibility he will have to congratulate the QB on a championship just a few short months later.
Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald wrote, "Tom Brady's revenge tour may conclude in Texas. If the Patriots win the Super Bowl, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will have to hand the Lombardi Trophy to Pats owner Robert Kraft, who will be standing alongside Brady and Bill Belichick."
Celebrity Fans
Love celebrity sightings? Then you probably love Super Bowl week.
In 2016, celebrities in attendance included NBA MVP Stephan Curry and former MLB third baseman Alex Rodriguez. Actors Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum were there ahead of the Independence Day: Resurgence release, and Gwyneth Paltrow and Rob Lowe showed up as well, according to Tony Hicks of the Mercury News.
Super Bowl LI should feature its share of famous fans, particularly since the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots are big-market teams. Carol Christian of the Houston Chronicle suggested fans keep an eye out for celebrity supporters such as actor Mark Wahlberg and musician Usher.
At minimum, Lady Gaga will be on hand for the halftime show, and Luke Bryan is scheduled to sing the national anthem.
Super Bowl Parties
Super Bowl parties are an annual tradition around the big game, and they typically offer something for football fans and non-fans alike.
According to Eric Fleming of News 5 WCYB, Hallmark has reported Super Bowl parties are the most highly attended in America, beating out Halloween and New Year's Eve. Friends, food and commercial viewing are staples of any Super Bowl party worth its salt.
News articles about how to host a great soiree are almost as prominent as information about the game itself.
And here's a list of celebrities who will be hosting exclusive shindigs in Houston over Super Bowl weekend, including Fergie and Taylor Swift.
Football or no football, a weekend social gathering is generally something to look forward to.
Halftime Show
The Super Bowl halftime show is always a big deal. Will the performers sink or swim? What will the fan reaction be? Will Beyonce show up?
In a departure from recent shows that utilized guest performers to accent the headliner, rumor has it (per John Breech of CBSSports.com) the Super Bowl LI halftime show will feature just one performer, Lady Gaga.
Gaga wowed as the national anthem singer at Super Bowl 50, and now it's time to see if she can keep the momentum going.
In October, she told Fox Sports (via Cindy Boren of the Washington Post), "I've been planning this since I was four so I know exactly what I'm going to do."
The Ads
The ads are easily the best non-football thing about the Super Bowl. If you ask around among your friends, odds are at least one will say the commercials are his or her favorite aspect of the big game.
Ads receive about as much attention and evaluation as the game itself. Fans look for originality, wit, creativity and even shock value.
During Super Bowl 50, Willem Dafoe played Marilyn Monroe in a Snickers commercial, and Helen Mirren cautioned against drunk driving in a Budweiser ad. Comedian Kevin Hart incited laughter as an over-protective father, and at one point, there were puppies dressed up in hot dog buns.
You never know what you're going to get, and that's part of the fun. Bonus: The 2017 lineup will feature a live ad starring Kylo Ren (aka Adam Driver).
