10 Best Non-Football Things About Super Bowl Week

1 of 11

Matt Cowan/Getty Images

The Super Bowl isn't just a football game. It is a week-long extravaganza that involves so many auxiliary events and components that even non-sports fans are drawn in by the hype.

How many folks do you know who only watch the coverage for the ads? Or the halftime show? Odds are, it's at least a few.

That said, it's officially Super Bowl LI week in Houston, friends, and whether you care about the Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots or not, there will be plenty of action. That is, there are at least 10 major, non-football components that require exactly zero sports savvy to get excited about.

Here they are, the best non-football things about Super Bowl week, ranked from somewhere in the range of Cam Newton's hat choices to Kevin Hart's comedic chops.

Enjoy.