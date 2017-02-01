Ohio State National Signing Day 2017: 5 Takeaways from Buckeyes' Class

1 of 6

Andrew Weber/Getty Images

If Ohio State's playoff collapse was supposed to slow the program down, Urban Meyer didn't get the memo.

The Buckeyes are still shaking off their disappointing 31-0 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl, but they're primed to bounce back after signing the country's No. 4 recruiting class on Wednesday.

The 21-member group includes prospects from eight different states, stretching coast-to-coast from California to Maryland. Nine of those recruits graduated high school early to enroll at Ohio State and take part in a full offseason, so there's a good chance that some of these true freshmen will see the field this fall.

At least, that's the hope for Meyer, who's consistently proven himself one of the best recruiters in college football. Dating back to his days at Florida, the coach has signed an incredible 10 classes that ranked in the Top 10.

After building three national title-winning teams, it's fair to say Meyer knows talent, and he's excited about the new crop of freshmen making their way to Columbus this year.

"This could go down as one of those great classes," Meyer said on an ESPNU broadcast Wednesday (h/t Tim Shoemaker of Eleven Warriors). "We are fired up about this class."



Here are the five biggest takeaways from Ohio State's 2017 recruiting efforts.