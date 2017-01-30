The 10 UFC Fighters Who Are Most Fun to Watch

1 of 12

Stephen Thompson (left) kicks Jake Ellenberger. Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

It's hard to pick just 10, especially given a burgeoning new guard of UFC action fighters.

That's what makes this job so hard. You think it's easy to narrow down the 10 UFC fighters who are the most fun to watch? I beg to differ, sir or madam. I beg to differ. So you want to be a slideshow writer...

The group we did end up selecting (plus the considerable honorable mentions list) pulls from a newer generation along with the more familiar contingent. Yes, purveyors of the spinning stuff figure prominently—we're not made of stone—but there is such a thing as an exciting grappler, and we have those as well.

Be it for their individual fighting style, aggression, in-cage flair, finishing ability or some combination, these 10 guys and gals are must-see TV in the UFC. Extra weight given to fighters who are more active in current competition. After all, you can only be so exciting if you only fight once a year.