Rafael Nadal vs. Grigor Dimitrov: Score and Reaction from 2017 Australian Open

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal set up a dream final with Roger Federer on Friday as he beat Grigor Dimitrov in a gruelling five-hour epic at the 2017 Australian Open.

In an intense semi-final of varying quality that ranged from the scrappy to the sublime, Nadal eventually emerged on top 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4 with a match time of four hours and 56 minutes.

Dimitrov put Nadal under early pressure as he earned two break points in the opening game, but the Spaniard wore him down expertly with his crushing forehand.

Nadal soon punished the Bulgarian for not taking his chances, breaking him to take a 3-1 lead in the contest with a comfortable hold to love extending that further.

As the New York Times' Ben Rothenberg noted, Dimitrov struggled to keep up with his opponent as he served out the set:

Serena Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, gave some expert insight as to how Nadal was able to cope with the pace of the hard court at the Rod Laver Arena:

It was the No. 15 seed who made the better start to the second set, however, and he broke for a 3-1 lead of his own after Nadal was hit with a time violation and subsequently sent a pair of loose shots wide.

The quality took a fairly significant dip, though, with both players struggling to reach their best—a dip exemplified by Nadal and Dimitrov making 12 and 14 unforced errors, respectively, compared with just two and seven in the opening set, per the Open's official website.

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

As a result, there were three successive breaks of serve, a run that Nadal eventually ended after digging deep to save four set points and level the scores at 5-5.

The 14-time Grand Slam winner eventually succumbed while serving at 6-5, when he sent a backhand long on the fifth set point.

Former tennis players Andrew Castle and Pat Cash had differing opinions on the quality of play, particularly in the case of Nadal:

Nadal did improve in that regard early in the third set but was unable to take two break points at 15-40 when Dimitrov fought back to deuce before benefiting from a fortunate net cord bounce and bringing out an ace to hold for 2-1.

The 2009 Australian Open champion was able to break on Dimitrov's next service game when the 25-year-old sliced a backhand long after a series of errors, but he failed to consolidate it and the scores were level once more.

The pair fought their way to a tiebreaker, which Nadal edged out courtesy of a netted forehand.

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

There was little to separate them in the fourth, with both serving well and neither earning a single break-point opportunity—Dimitrov coolly held his own despite serving second.

Dimitrov maintained his composure into their tiebreaker, where he set about earning three set points. Nadal was able to save the first with a punchy forehand but was unable to return a robust serve.

As the match entered its fifth hour, the players continued to battle tremendously, per Rothenberg:

The decider followed serve, but Dimitrov missed the chance to take a commanding lead at 3-4, per tennis writer Courtney Nguyen:

Nadal's hold would prove crucial. He claimed the decisive break in the very next game when a clipped net cord handed him the opportunity, and he took it with a sublime backhand down the line.

The Spaniard still needed to work for his victory. Dimitrov showed implausible reactions and athleticism to save two match points, but Nadal served out the match.

Per BBC Sport's Mike Henson, an exhausted Nadal reflected happily on the match:

First of all, I am tired. Grigor was playing unbelievable. it was a great match. I am very happy to be part of it, the crowd was amazing. Many thanks for the huge support, the last two weeks have been unforgettable for me. When you work hard and have tough moments like last year, I never dreamed to be back in the Australian Open after a lot of months without competing.

He will take on Federer in Sunday's final, where much could depend on his condition after almost five hours on court.