UFC on Fox 23 Results: 5 Burning Questions Heading into Fight Night 104

The Fight: Tecia Torres vs. Bec Rawlings

The Real Fight: Tecia Torres vs. Going Unnoticed

The Stakes

Since her days in Invicta FC, Tecia Torres has quietly been one of the best strawweights in MMA. "Quiet," unfortunately, is not an adjective that works well for fighters in terms of her ability to secure high-profile fights. Because of that, Torres finds herself in a tricky situation here.

Coming off a loss to Rose Namajunas, Torres needs a win over the always-tricky Bec Rawlings. If she can't pull it off, her career could suffer an irreparable blow.

The Question

Can Tecia Torres stay on track?

Analysis

For a little while, many observers looked at Torres as the No. 2 strawweight on the planet. Since joining the UFC, though, she has slowly, steadily slipped into the middle of the pack despite winning the majority of her fights. Skill-wise, she hasn't degraded, but with a less-than-flashy, clinch-heavy style, she has been forgotten in a division where human chainsaws like Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade reign supreme.

Worse, she owns early wins (in Invicta) over some of the UFC's favored fighters in her division, including Rose Namajunas and Paige VanZant, which makes it easy to wonder if she is in the UFC's doghouse. If that is the case—which it likely is, given how two women she beat (Felice Herrig and Angela Hill) are in the main card, while she is buried in the prelims—she can't afford to lose here.

She faces a tough but manageable opponent in Rawlings. A decisive win will let Torres keep her place in the division. She'll need an emphatic stoppage, however, to regain the momentum she once had in Invicta.