Serena Williams vs. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni: 2017 Australian Open Score, Reaction

PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

The only person standing in the way of Serena Williams' 23rd Grand Slam title is her sister.

No. 2 Williams handled Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in straightforward fashion in Thursday's Australian Open semifinal, 6-2, 6-1. The six-time Australian Open singles champion is looking to avenge last year's loss to Angelique Kerber in the final of this event and will face her sister, No. 13 Venus Williams, for the title.

WTA Insider noted it will be the first all-Williams final since 2009.

While the highly anticipated showdown between the two will draw plenty of headlines, Serena Williams first had to get through Lucic-Baroni. She won the first two meetings against the 34-year-old, but those were both back in 1998.

The American made quick work of her this time around, as the Australian Open highlighted:

Williams set the tone with her serve and never looked back. While she had just three aces, she won 24-of-26 (92 percent) of her first-service points and committed only 10 unforced errors, per the Australian Open's official website.

Lucic-Baroni didn't even get to a break point throughout the match and ended any realistic hope of an upset with 23 unforced errors and six double-faults.

It didn't take long for Williams to establish control in the first set. She broke Lucic-Baroni on the latter's second and third service games and was quickly ahead 5-1 behind her dominant serves. While the Croatian held serve to make it 5-2, the American won all four points in the next game to clinch the first set, 6-2.

Incredibly, Williams won all 14 of her first-serve points in that opening set, per the Australian Open's official website, and dictated play with relative ease.

Tennis writer Abigail Johnson juxtaposed the set with the first semifinal on Thursday:

Williams maintained that momentum by breaking Lucic-Baroni in the second set's third game to quickly move ahead, 2-1. Williams overcame a 40-15 deficit within the game and had full momentum considering her dangerous serve.

The American continued her ruthlessly effective play and broke the challenger again to seize a commanding 4-1 lead in the second set. Williams then buried Lucic-Baroni with another service game and broke for the straight-set victory.

Per BBC Sport's Mike Henson, Williams praised her opponent after the match:

Mirjana is an inspiration and deserves all the credit today. To get so far after all she has been through inspires me and I wanted to give her all the congratulations. It is great to see her out here. I was rooting for her through the whole tournament. The serve was a little better today, I want it to be a little better, I knew it needed to be good because Mirjana is a great returner.

What's Next?

Next up is the sister showdown in the final. No. 13 Venus Williams reached the final by beating CoCo Vandeweghe in Thursday's other match, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3.

The sisters squared off in the 2003 Australian Open final, which Serena Williams won. Venus Williams has never won a singles title at the Australian Open and faces a 16-11 deficit in their overall head-to-head meetings.

Serena Williams has the advantage on paper and played a less physically grueling match in the semifinals. If that comes into play, she will win her 23rd Grand Slam title.