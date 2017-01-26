CoCo Vandeweghe vs. Venus Williams: Score and Reaction from 2017 Australian Open

GREG WOOD/Getty Images

Venus Williams has seven Grand Slam singles titles on her resume but has never won the Australian Open. She is now one win away from changing that.

No. 13 Williams defeated fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe in Thursday's thrilling Australian Open semifinals, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3. ESPN Tennis noted the 36-year-old clinched a spot in a major final for the first time since 2009 and a berth in the Australian Open final for the first time since 2003.

Tennis analyst Jeff Donaldson shared her elated response:

WTA Insider reacted to her victory:

The break points largely told the story in Thursday's match. According to the Australian Open's official website, Vandeweghe won just one of 13 break points and failed to capitalize on numerous opportunities against the more experienced Williams. Williams won five of nine break points and also delivered 11 aces.

Despite the loss, Vandeweghe wasted little time making her mark and broke Williams in the first game. However, the 25-year-old lost that initial control when Williams broke right back.

The two remained on service for the next seven games after the opening back-and-forth, which gave Williams a chance to break and win the set. Analyst Andrew Jerell Jones said she was thriving with her backhand:

Vandeweghe held and prevented the break when she was trailing 5-4 and 6-5, which set up a tiebreaker. The younger American dictated play in the tiebreak with her power and forced Williams into more of a reactionary position. The result was a relatively straightforward 7-3 win.

ESPN Tennis noted it was the first set Williams lost at the 2017 Australian Open. Dawn Rhodes of the Chicago Tribune tweeted: "CoCo simply the better player in that TB. Cleaner, sharper, more assertive on her shots. Venus just a little tentative."

Williams quickly bounced back and broke Vandeweghe's second and third service games in the next set to move ahead, 4-1. Vandeweghe showed some of her frustration after the slow start to the second, as the Australian Open highlighted:

Vandeweghe missed a golden opportunity to earn a break back when she went up 0-40 in the next game, and Williams ultimately won the set, 6-2.

Williams maintained her momentum with a break in the third set's first game. She then overcame consecutive double-faults and two break points in the next game to seize a quick 2-0 advantage in the decisive set.

Vandeweghe remained within striking distance by overcoming 0-30 starts in two straight service games to pull within 4-3. While Williams was still in control by a single break, the challenger continued to apply the pressure with timely shots.

Pressure or not, the seven-time Grand Slam champion delivered with her serve again to make it 5-3 and earned one final break to advance to the Australian Open final.

Per Mike Henson of BBC Sport, Williams was typically magnanimous in victory:

It means so much mostly because she played so well, I had to play defence the whole time. There was never a moment of relaxation. To be able to get to a final through a match like this... And I am so excited for American tennis. I felt 'Oh my God, Venus come on, this is match point, you are supposed to win this one.' And then suddenly the match was over. Everyone has their moment in the sun, maybe mine has gone on a little longer than other people, but I have nothing else to do so...

What's Next?

Williams will play the winner of the second semifinal between her sister, No. 2 Serena Williams, and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.

If Serena Williams prevails, it will mark the second time the two sisters have met in the final of the Australian Open. Serena Williams won the 2003 final, is a 22-time Grand Slam winner and holds a 16-11 advantage in their overall head-to-head meetings.

While prevailing against her sister for the title will be a monumental task if that is the matchup, Venus Williams turned back the clock in Thursday's showdown.