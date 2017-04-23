4-Star Athlete Chase Williams Announces Commitment to Nebraska

Credit: Scout.com

Highly sought-after athlete Chase Williams announced Sunday that he's planning to play college football at Nebraska.

He shared the news on his Twitter page:

Williams is a 4-star prospect who checks in as the No. 230 recruit in the 2018 class, according to the Scout.com player rankings. He's also rated as the No. 11 athlete and the fourth-best player at the position from the football-rich state of California.

The Eleanor Roosevelt High School star possesses a terrific burst off the line of scrimmage and an effortless stride that allows him to create separation. His 6'2" frame, which may still grow, adds to his playmaking ability, but he'll need to add more bulk (currently 175 pounds) to handle the physicality.

While he's shown a nice variety of moves to shake defenders, his overall route tree must become more crisp to find consistent success at the collegiate level. He also doesn't possess elite straight-line speed. Those factors explain why he's not one of the top wideouts despite a high-end skill set.

Daniel J. Walker of UCLA Recruiting showcased Williams in action:

While his talent attracted plenty of attention, his focus while going through the recruiting process went far beyond the football field. Last June, he explained his mindset about trying to pick a college to Johnny Curren of WeAreSC.

"Most importantly, I just want to find a major that I'm really going to like at a school," Williams said. "As of right now I want to major in kinesiology, so I can kind of stay in sports. That's one of the main things that I'm looking at. Other than that, I'm going to be there for four years, so I want to have coaches who I'm going to have a great relationship with and who just fit my personality."

Nebraska must have checked those boxes considering Sunday's decision.