5-Star WR Prospect Amon-Ra St. Brown Commits to USC over Notre Dame, More

Source: Scout.com

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the top playmakers in the 2018 recruiting class and will be suiting up for the USC Trojans after officially announcing his commitment during the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, per Blair Angulo of 247Sports.

St. Brown comes from an excellent bloodline, with older brothers Equanimeous already at Notre Dame and Osiris playing his freshman season at Stanford in 2017.

The Mater Dei High School senior has the potential to be the best of the bunch. He's a 5-star prospect ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver from California, No. 2 wide receiver in the nation and No. 12 overall player, per 247Sports.

St. Brown also had one of his best performances in high school under the bright playoff lights in November 2016 as a junior.

"Against Vista Murrieta in a CIF 2nd round game, St. Brown caught seven balls for 184 yards and two touchdowns," per Greg Biggins of Scout.com. "He's a big play threat who can run by a defense, is very good after the catch and has great hands."

St. Brown already has tremendous physical traits at 5'11 1/2" and 190 pounds, though he has huge potential for growth as he matures and learns to use his body to overpower defenders who are able to catch up to him.

Rather than joining his brother at Notre Dame, St. Brown opted to stay close to home by adding to the skill-position talent at USC.

Trojans head coach Clay Helton found a formula for success in 2016 when he inserted Sam Darnold in as the starting quarterback. The team continued to excel last season with an 11-3 record and first-ever win in the Pac-12 Championship Game against Stanford.

The Pac-12 continues to get stronger and deeper each year, with Washington, UCLA and Stanford among the top programs in the country.

Elite athletes like St. Brown will push USC to the top of the college football world for the first time since the peak days of Pete Carroll. He's a dynamic playmaker who will thrive in this offense as soon as he steps on the field.

There's still some development ahead for St. Brown, particularly when it comes to trying to fill out his frame, but the combination of speed and fearlessness to make plays in traffic will make him a star in college right away.

St. Brown is the youngest of three boys in his family, yet he's displayed the kind of elite talent to surpass his excellent brothers. His new team will be able to take advantage of his unique skill set in a hurry.