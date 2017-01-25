Los Angeles Dodgers: Ranking the Top 10 Prospects Ahead of Spring Training

1 of 11

First baseman Cody Bellinger. Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have finished with a losing record twice since the turn of the millennium and have won four straight division titles. Still, they boast one of the best farm systems in baseball. That's impressive.

"There are systems that run deeper in likely regulars, because those teams have been able to focus just on building without having to balance that and contention," noted ESPN.com's Keith Law, "but for a team this good to have this kind of star potential in full-season ball is remarkable."

Yes, L.A.'s minor league depth took a hit Monday when the team traded prized right-hander Jose De Leon to the Tampa Bay Rays for second baseman Logan Forsythe.

The Dodgers still have a nice pile of MiLB chips, however, some of whom figure to crack the 2017 Opening Day roster.

As we head into spring training, here's a look at the team's top 10 prospects based on a combination of talent, potential and MLB-ready polish.