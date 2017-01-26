Australian Open 2017 Women's Finals: Williams vs. Williams Preview, Predictions

1 of 8

Serena and Venus will face off for the ninth time in a Grand Slam final. Michael Dodge/Getty Images

A sisterly showdown will decide the first Grand Slam of the 2017 season.

Serena and Venus Williams, two of tennis' most influential icons ever, will meet in a major final for the first time since Wimbledon 2009. As their careers went in different directions in recent years, it seemed unlikely they'd get another opportunity to battle on this kind of stage.

For six-time champion Serena, 35, this match presents great rewards. Deadlocked with Steffi Graf at 22 major titles, she can make Open Era history with a 23rd crown. A win would also move her past last year's champion Angelique Kerber for world No. 1.

Venus, 36, is the oldest woman to play for a Grand Slam singles title since Martina Navratilova reached the 1994 Wimbledon final at age 37. Defying time, she finds herself at this juncture of the Australian Open for the first time since 2003. The only major Venus hasn't won, a career Golden Slam is on the table.

"I was really proud of Venus, she's a total inspiration for me," Serena said after her semifinal match, per USA Today's Sandra Harwitt. "She's my big sister, she's my world and my life. I'm just so happy for her, for both of us to be in the final. It is a dream come true."

One thing is certain: We're guaranteed to see the name Williams etched onto the Australian Open trophy.