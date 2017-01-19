CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Thursday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge kicked off Thursday from La Quinta, California, as golfers were spread out between three different courses.

After the first round, Dominic Bozzelli has the lead with an eight-under 64, while four others are tied for second at seven under.

Here is what the early leaderboard looks like:

Bozzelli, a rookie on the PGA Tour, played on the Stadium Course Thursday and used a big charge on the front nine to take the lead.

Starting on the back, Bozzelli ignited his decent start with an eagle on No. 14:

After a birdie on No. 16, he turned onto the front nine and went four under on his final six holes to finish in first.

Patton Kizzire, who was playing on the Nicklaus Tournament Course, was fueled by a hot start to set the pace at seven under to headline the four-way tie for second.

Through his first seven holes, he went four under before recording three straight birdies from holes No. 10 to No. 12.

He spoke with PGATour.com after his round:

Jhonattan Vegas also played his first round at the Nicklaus Tournament Course and shot a 65.

Playing at La Quinta Country Club, Hudson Swafford was five under through the front nine and would have been tied for the lead after the first round, but a bogey on No. 12 limited his round to a 65 as well.

Harold Varner III, who was also playing at La Quinta, was even closer to being in a tie for the lead, but he bogeyed No. 17.

One of his shots of the day came on No. 10, which led to a birdie:

Among notable competitors, Phil Mickelson is four strokes back at four under, which was good for a tie for 25th.

Mickelson recorded four birdies in the final six holes of the front nine at La Quinta, but the well ran dry on the back nine, as he went even.

But there were times when he had to scramble to ensure his score didn't get worse, like this sequence on No. 16, via the PGA Tour:

While Mickelson might be only four strokes back, he has plenty of other golfers to jump, as 14 competitors are tied at five under and five more are at six under.

Stats courtesy of PGATour.com.