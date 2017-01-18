Manchester United Transfer News: Diego Simeone Talks Antoine Griezmann Rumours

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has hinted he will not stand in the way of Antoine Griezmann if the Frenchman wants to leave the Spanish capital, after speculation linked the striker with a move to Manchester United.

Manu de Juan of AS quoted the coach speaking about the interest in the player's services, saying he admits he is not surprised by the latest rumours, and he does not hold on to players that wish to depart:

I don't tie anyone down, I simply keep working to continue getting better for the sake of the club. He is in an extraordinary moment, is working well, has gotten back on the scoresheet and his form is good. It is normal that the best teams in the world want him. I am not surprised that the teams who are looking are the ones who can afford him.

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported on Wednesday that United could smash the world-record transfer fee for a player once again after they purchased Paul Pogba from Juventus in the summer for £89 million.

Pogba and Griezmann are good friends and international team-mates, giving the Red Devils an edge in tempting the Atleti attacker to Old Trafford.

Delaney wrote:

Intermediaries representing Griezmann and United have been talking for several months, and the Euro 2016 top scorer is said to be extremely keen on the move, with the chance to link up with international teammate Paul Pogba only making it more enticing. The principles of any prospective deal have already been verbally agreed, including weekly wage and prospective shirt number.

The 25-year-old has continued to impress, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in La Liga and Europe this term, according to WhoScored.com.

Here is the player in action for Simeone's team:

United have improved in attack after the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but they will soon be looking for an heir to the Swedish icon and Wayne Rooney.

Griezmann's ability to play across the forward line and at the point of the attack make him a world-class option for manager Jose Mourinho, as the coach continues to rebuild at the Theatre of Dreams.