FA Cup 2017: 3rd-Round Results, Updated Schedule After Tuesday's Fixtures

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Lincoln City honoured former manager Graham Taylor with a classic FA Cup giant-killing act as they defeated Ipswich Town 1-0 at Sincil Bank in their third-round replay on Tuesday night.

Nathan Arnold's last-minute goal broke the Tractor Boys' hearts, as the attacker calmly rounded the goalkeeper to claim the winner—sparking sensational scenes.

Sutton United caused a further shock as the non-league side beat AFC Wimbledon on the road, attaining a 3-1 victory to set up a clash with Leeds United.

Burnley were successful in their third-round replay against Sunderland, as the Clarets won 2-0 at Turf Moor. Sam Vokes' first-half strike was followed by a late goal by Andre Gray, seven minutes from time.

Crystal Palace were forced to come back from a goal down against Bolton Wanderers at Selhurst Park, with Christian Benteke grabbing a second-half brace to rescue victory.

Here are Tuesday's FA Cup results in full:

FA Cup 2017: Tuesday's Third-Round Results Home Score Away AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Sutton United Barnsley 1-2 Blackpool Burnley 2-0 Sunderland Fleetwood Town 0-1 Bristol City Crystal Palace 2-1 Bolton Wanderers Lincoln City 1-0 Ipswich Town BBC Sport

Here are the fixtures for the fourth round. (Note: The third-round concludes Wednesday with three matches—Newcastle United vs. Birmingham City, Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool and Southampton vs. Norwich City.)

FA Cup 2017: Fourth-Round Fixtures Home vs. Away Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers Derby County vs. Leicester City Oxford United vs. Birmingham City or Newcastle United Sutton United vs. Leeds United Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers Norwich City or Southampton vs. Arsenal Lincoln City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea vs. Brentford Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic Millwall vs. Watford Rochdale vs. Huddersfield Town Burnley vs. Bristol City Blackburn Rovers vs. Blackpool Fulham vs. Hull City Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City BBC Sport

Tuesday Recap

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The magic of the cup was in full effect at Lincoln, as the Imps deservedly beat Ipswich 1-0 with a last-gasp goal after a wonderful display from the hosts.

The visitors struggled to cope with Lincoln's power and aggression as they worked hard to bridge their superior opponents, and they were the better side over the 90 minutes of play.

It was left to Arnold to be the hero of the hour in the final seconds, shortly after the stadium had paid its respects to former coach Taylor, who recently passed away.

Burnley continued to impress at home against all-comers as they made easy work of the Black Cats in Lancashire.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Vokes' header before half-time gave Sean Dyche's outfit the slim advantage, and the hosts remained in control throughout the match.

Gray popped up in the closing moments of the tie to guarantee progression to the fourth round of the competition where they will face Bristol City at home.

Palace left it late at Selhurst as they came from a goal down to disappoint Sam Allardyce's former club Bolton.

James Henry gave Wanderers the lead shortly after the half-time restart, but the Eagles dug in and battled back as Benteke's quality proved too much for the visitors.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Sutton caused a huge surprise as they eliminated Wimbledon in a classic non-league success in the cup, winning 3-1 to set up a home clash with Leeds in the next phase.

Tom Elliott gave the Dons a 10th-minute lead but team-mate Paul Robinson saw red just five minutes later.

Sutton fought back after half-time as Roarie Deacon's wonderful effort levelled before late goals from Maxime Biamou and Dan Fitchett completed a famous night for the minnows.

In the night's other replays, Blackpool edged Barnsley at the end of extra-time, winning 2-1, as Fleetwood Town were knocked out by Bristol City by a solitary goal.

Lincoln are the story of the round after defeating Ipswich, and their success was apt after the celebration of Taylor's life in the closing minutes of the match—as supporters sang his name before the dramatic finish to the contest.