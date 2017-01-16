Serena Williams vs. Belinda Bencic: Score and Reaction from 2017 Australian Open

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Serena Williams let Belinda Bencic hang around during the first round of the 2017 Australian Open on Tuesday but ultimately demonstrated her dominance with a straight-sets win, 6-4, 6-3.

According to the Australian Open's official website, Williams notched eight aces to Bencic's three and won 76 percent of her first-service points to just 58 percent for Bencic.

Bencic remained within striking distance largely because Williams committed 30 unforced errors, but the American was too much in the second set behind her powerful serve.

Williams, the No. 2 seed in this year's bracket, prevailed in her first appearance on the Grand Slam stage in 2017. It is a testament to Williams' legendary standards that 2016 was something of a down year. Her Wimbledon title was her only major championship, though she did reach the final at the Australian Open and French Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner took her first step toward adding another title to her sterling resume against an opponent who was better than her unseeded position in this year's bracket suggested.

Alexander Netherton of Eurosport noted the 19-year-old Bencic climbed as high as seventh in the world before back problems derailed her position among the game's best.

Still, Bencic split her first two career meetings with Williams, earning a 2015 win in Toronto after losing a 2014 match in Madrid.

The two competitors stayed on serve through the first three games Tuesday, but Williams notched an early break to go up 3-1. Bencic would not go away, though, breaking back before holding serve to make it 3-3.

They stayed on serve until Williams was up 5-4, and she then broke for the first-set win.

According to the Australian Open's official website, Bencic won just one of three break-point opportunities in the opening set. Had she capitalized on those chances, she could have put the all-time great in a difficult position.

Dawn Rhodes of the Chicago Tribune described where Bencic missed some of those chances:

Not convinced Bencic is recognizing the problems Serena is having on her BH side. She'd do well to put pressure on the BH. #AusOpen — Dawn Rhodes (@rhodes_dawn) January 17, 2017

Chris Skelton of Justia.com noted Williams has not lost her first set at a major since the 2007 French Open, so it was business as usual.

It appeared as though Williams would ride that momentum and cruise to a 6-0 victory when she won the first five games in the second set. However, Bencic held serve to get on the board and then broke Williams to keep her faint hopes alive.

Bencic then held serve again to make it 5-3, and she was suddenly within one break of making Williams sweat down the stretch.

The final game of the match went to deuce, but Williams prevailed and advanced.

Andrew Jerell Jones praised Bencic's comeback attempt:

Speaks once again to how a terrific competitor @BelindaBencic is and will continue to be, her effort in that second set. #ausopen — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) January 17, 2017

Although Williams ended up with three double-faults in the second set, she was able to move on to Round 2.

"Even the great ones get nervous," Matt Zemek of FanRag Sports pointed out. "The great ones fight past the nerves far more often than not."

Williams is certainly one of the great ones.

What's Next?

Williams will play Lucie Safarova in the second round after Safarova defeated Yanina Wickmayer in a thrilling three-set match, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-1.

Williams holds a commanding 9-0 advantage against Safarova. If the American can jump out to a quick start, she will likely put doubts in Safarova's corner and climb closer to another Grand Slam.