Antonio Brown Posts Facebook Video of Steelers Locker Room After Win vs. Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown gave fans an inside look at his team's victorious locker room after Sunday's 18-16 AFC Divisional Round win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

He posted (warning: NFSW content) a video on Facebook Live showing the locker room and demonstrated what Tom E. Curran of CSNNE.com called "a knee-buckling lack of self-awareness."

The footage is over 17 minutes long, and Curran said it showed Brown "mugging in front of his phone for a growing online audience" while head coach Mike Tomlin was addressing the team.

Next up for the Steelers is an AFC Championship Game showdown against the New England Patriots with the right to play in the Super Bowl hanging in the balance. Brown gave Tom Brady and Co. some bulletin-board material while also appearing to ignore the words of his coach and teammates in the process.

According to Curran, Tomlin didn't hold back when talking about the Patriots and their upcoming matchup and urged his players to "keep a low profile:"

Let's say very little moving forward. Let's start our preparations. We spotted those a******* a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We gonna touch down at 4 o'clock in the f****** morning. So be it. We'll be ready for that ass. But you ain't gotta tell them we coming. Because some of us might not like the damn (woofkisses?) The chest pounding. Keep a low profile.

So much for keeping a low profile.

Curran wrote another Steeler said, "Keep cool on social media, this is about us, nobody else." What's more, Curran said that another Steeler who sounded like quarterback Ben Roethlisberger added, "That's a lion's den we're going into this week. It's a lion's den. I've been there, a lot of us have been there. Keep your mouth shut."

Brown has found himself in some crosshairs a few times this season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported in December the receiver was fined $24,309 for an unsportsmanlike conduct on a touchdown celebration in a victory over the Indianapolis Colts. It brought his fine total to more than $60,000 (three unsportsmanlike fines and a uniform violation).

Brown is one of the most electrifying players in the league and finished the 2016 season with 1,284 receiving yards 12 touchdown catches. He is one of the primary reasons the Steelers are one of four teams remaining in the race for the Lombardi Trophy and will undoubtedly prove to be a headache for the New England secondary.

However, he will likely be a headache for his coaching staff in the days leading up to the game because of the video he posted after Sunday's win.