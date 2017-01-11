Novak Djokovic Should Be Favored over Andy Murray to Win 2017 Australian Open

The drive for the 2017 Australian Open is headlined by the Novak Djokovic-Andy Murray rivalry.

They have never been closer in competing for the top of tennis and as near-equals to win the next Grand Slam title. Djokovic has been the best player of the decade, and Murray is ranked No. 1 after supplanting the Serb.

So who is the real favorite? On one side, we have King Novak, who came off an epic Grand Slam streak but stumbled down the stretch and let the crown slip from his head.

Then there's the super Scot, who drove back the ATP and climbed to the pinnacle of tennis for the first time in his career. He's never been tougher.

Suppose we enlist a jury at a tennis court of judgment; Djokovic or Murray? There, we can break down the the evidence from an interrogation of seven parts.