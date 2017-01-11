NBA Trade Deadline 2017: 10 Early Predictions

NBA Trade Deadline 2017: 10 Early Predictions
Never let anyone tell you it's too early to dream about the intrigue and bedlam that await at the NBA's trade deadline.

More than a month stands between us and the league's Feb. 23 cutoff. A lot can and will change by that zero hour. New rumors will arise. Unreported trades will go down. Injuries could incite unexpected selling and buying.

We already know enough to take an educated stab at what will unfold in the coming weeks.

Established rumors will be our guide, but gut feelings are allowed. Specific deals will be proposed wherever applicable, and predictions are limited to realistic scenarios.

