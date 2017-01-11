NBA Trade Deadline 2017: 10 Early Predictions

Fans of trade-deadline chaos love to see superstars in the front end of their primes get dealt—so long as their favorite team isn't the seller. But that type of 11th-hour disorder isn't in the cards this year.

Teams with under-30 All-Stars nearing the end of their second contract are no longer painted into a corner thanks to the Designated Player Exception. They can offer lucrative five-year extensions to players before they reach free agency, provided said player meets the following requirements outlined by The Washington Post's Tim Bontemps:

1. He makes one of the three all-NBA teams or is named either defensive player of the year or most valuable player the previous season. 2. He has made one of the three all-NBA teams or has been named defensive player of the year in two of the prior three seasons or the league’s most valuable player in one of the three prior seasons. And this crucial stipulation: He has to be on the team that drafted him or has to have been traded on his rookie deal to another team.

Popular trade-machine subject DeMarcus Cousins (free agent in 2018) is the perfect case study. According to CSN California's James Ham, he "intends to sign a massive, max-money extension, estimated at roughly $207 million during the offseason that will keep the big man in a Kings uniform long-term."

You really think Sacramento is going to trade him now?

Paul George (player option for 2018-19) and John Wall (free agent in 2019) will both be eligible for similar extensions if they make another All-NBA team. Think the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards, respectively, are going to shop them anytime soon with the DPE still in play?

Young superstars seldom hit the chopping block in the first place, and now that already shallow pool lacks even more depth.

