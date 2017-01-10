Forecasting the Future Prospects for Liverpool's Talented Teenagers

Liverpool's youngest ever team were unable to find a way past a resolute Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

It was hardly surprising to see Jurgen Klopp rest so many of his regulars for the FA Cup tie with Plymouth Argyle.

With the first leg of an EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton to follow, plus a trip to Manchester United looming large on the horizon, the Reds manager gave youth a chance in the third-round tie.

The German named a starting XI with an average age of 21 years and 296 days—the youngest in the club's long and illustrious history.

At 17 years old, forward Ben Woodburn was nominally the baby of the team. However, fellow teenagers Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ovie Ejaria and Sheyi Ojo were also in the lineup.

Per BBC Sport, Liverpool had 77 per cent of possession and fired in 28 shots against their League Two opponents at Anfield on Sunday. Crucially, though, they failed to muster a goal, with the 0-0 result adding a replay to an already crowded January schedule.

Considering the tie follows so quickly after Sunday's huge league clash with the Red Devils at Old Trafford, Klopp is likely to continue to put his faith in youth for the midweek trip to Home Park.

But while some of Liverpool's bright young things may get the chance to shine again in the near future, will they go on to make the grade at Anfield?

Here, Bleacher Report borrows a few weather terms to forecast the long-term outlook for the five teenage talents who started against Plymouth.