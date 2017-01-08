Djokovic Tops Murray to Lead First 2017 Winners and Losers

The superstars were out for the first week of the 2017 season and Novak Djokovic was the big winner, defeating super rival Andy Murray for the Doha title. What does this mean for both players as the Australian Open gets ready to heat up?

There was action elsewhere in Auckland with Serena Williams and in Shenzhen where a rising star took her first title. But the bulk of the action was in Brisbane and there were tune-ups for Angelique Kerber, Kei Nishikori, Milos Raonic and others.

It’s our debut for the “Winners and Losers” of tennis in 2017. Players are looking to get in shape and find their rhythm for the year’s first major, and important matches last week could set up the immediate future.

A noteworthy omission for this column was No. 5 seed Rafael Nadal's loss to top-seed Milos Raonic in the Brisbane quarterfinals. In early 2017, this was no upset.