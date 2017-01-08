UNLV, Utah State Women's Basketball Brawl Results in 8 Ejections

Eight players were ejected from Saturday night's women's basketball clash between the UNLV Lady Rebels and Utah State Aggies following a third-quarter brawl.  

With the Aggies clinging to a 36-32 edge, tempers flared between UNLV center Katie Powell and Utah State forward Antoina Robinson

The Mountain West Network's Tyler Bischoff relayed video of the incident: 

According to Utah State's official Twitter account, Powell and Robinson were assessed technical fouls for their role in the scrum, while eight players total were tossed after portions of each team's bench cleared. 

The Lady Rebels proceeded to outscore the Aggies 27-24 in the second half to force overtime, and they churned out a 55-53 win following a tight extra session. 

