Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko: Fight Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Legendary heavyweight Wladimir Klitschko will fight IBF world champion Anthony Joshua on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium in one of the most anticipated boxing bouts for years.

It'll be the first time Klitschko has been in action since losing to Tyson Fury in November 2015. The Ukrainian was set for a rematch with his conqueror last October, but Fury was deemed "medically unfit to fight" by his management team and it was called off, per Peter Gilbert of Sky Sports.

While there was disappointment among boxing fans that the bout was chalked off, the prospect of Klitschko taking on Joshua is a fascinating one.

Here are the key viewing details for the fight and a look ahead to what should be a great occasion:

Date: Saturday, April 29

TV Info: Sky Box Office (UK), Showtime (U.S.)

Live Stream: Showtime App (UK)

According to Martin Domin of the Daily Mirror, the fighters will enter the ring at 9:45 p.m. (BST), with the bout scheduled to start at 10 p.m.

There were some fears this fight may not come to fruition, too, after a reported dispute over whether the WBA belt would be on the line, per Mark Crellin of Sky Sports. However, terms were agreed in November 2016 ahead of a date being set.

Here's a look at how the two stars compare:

Fighter Comparison: Klitschko, Joshua Klitschko Joshua 41 Age 26 198 cm Height 198 cm 206 cm Reach 208 cm 68 Fights 18 64 (53) Wins (By KO) 18 (18) 4 Losses 0 Various

Joshua is viewed as the future of heavyweight boxing by many. The 27-year-old turned professional on the back of a gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012, and none of his opponents have found a way to halt him yet.

Indeed, he's won all 18 of his professional fights inside the distance. His 16th victory came against Charles Martin, in which he won his maiden world title, while his last was a win over Eric Molina on December 10.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Needless to say, Klitschko will represent a huge step up in quality for the Briton. The Ukrainian has long been the dominant force in the heavyweight division, with his loss to Fury his first in 10 years.

Klitschko has fashioned a fearsome reputation due to his ring craft during his time at the top, and with 68 professional fights under his belt—of which he's won 64—the 41-year-old possesses an incomparable amount of experience. While his peak years may have passed, the man known as Dr. Steelhammer remains a class act.

Potentially, he could be too savvy for Joshua, who has yet to face a truly world-class competitor like Klitschko. The Brit possesses so much speed and devastating power, enough to stop all his opponents so far, but the veteran knows how to disrupt the flow of fighters with his rapier-like jab and exert himself physically.

Nevertheless, it's no surprise Joshua has jumped at this chance. Klitschko remains in impeccable shape and is an extraordinary athlete, but you wonder just how much longer he'll be fighting for.

If Joshua hadn't seized this opportunity now, it may have never come again. Plus, should he win, his status as the next generation's face of heavyweight boxing will be secured.