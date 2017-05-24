4-Star SG M.J. Walker Commits to FSU over Ohio State, UCLA, Kansas

Photo Credit: Scout.com

The top prep shooting guard of the South has found a new home. M.J. Walker announced his commitment to Florida State on Wednesday, choosing the Seminoles over a group that included Ohio State, UCLA and Kansas.

Walker, who stars at Jonesboro High School in Georgia, is the No. 29 overall prospect and fourth-ranked shooting guard in the country, per Scout.com.

For most of the process, Maryland was considered a favorite for the 4-star prospect. 247Sports' crystal ball predictions gave the Terrapins the greatest chance to land Walker before his senior season. Ohio State and Florida State were also considered contenders as Walker identified them as the three schools that recruited him most.

Walker was more hands-off in the recruiting process than most young players.

"My dad has handled most of the recruiting," Walker said, per Jacob Polacheck of SNY. "He's starting to put it on me now, as far as talking to the coaches. He's telling me every day to call them."

Listed at 6'4" and 200 pounds, Walker can best be described as an attack guard. He uses his quickness and athleticism to slash to the rim, usually finishing through contact without a problem. Much of that can be attributed to Walker's football background; he was highly touted as an athlete prospect, earning offers from Clemson, Michigan and Florida, among others.

"I think I could have been a really good player," Walker told SB Nation's Ricky O'Donnell. "I honestly think I probably can still go pro in football if I wanted to."

While that physicality makes him difficult to defend, he still has some kinks in his game. Walker needs to find a more consistent stroke from three-point range and work on being more consistent as a scorer. He has all the makings of a solid 2-guard at the collegiate level, but he'll have to make a leap to reach one-and-done status.

If Walker continues to improve, there's a good chance he'll have an NBA future of some sort.

Walker spearheads a Florida State class that already features five other players, including touted center Ike Obiagu. It's a class almost entirely comprised of big men and shooting guards, though Walker is by far the most talented.