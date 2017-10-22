Joe Thomas' 11-Year Snap Streak Broken, Ruled out with Triceps Injury

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas suffered a triceps injury in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced.

The injury ends Thomas' streak of playing 10,363 consecutive snaps on offense:

Losing Thomas would be a significant blow for the Browns.

He has been with Cleveland his entire career since being selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 draft and was yet to miss a game entering the 2017 campaign. He has been incredibly durable, and the Browns don't know what it is like to play without Thomas' presence along the offensive front since he entered the league.

Thomas isn't just durable, he is one of the best linemen in the league. The offensive tackle is a 10-time Pro Bowler and six-time First Team All-Pro member and earned the Bruce Matthews Award as Pro Football Focus' best offensive lineman in the NFL for the 2015 campaign, per Ben Stockwell of PFF.

The Browns will likely turn toward youngster Zach Banner if Thomas is forced to miss time.

While that would represent an opportunity for more playing time for Banner as a potential future difference-maker, Thomas is an established superstar. The Browns' best hope at challenging for a surprise postseason spot this year is if he is back and healthy moving forward.

