Levi Jones to USC: Trojans Land 4-Star OLB Prospect

Credit: Scout.com

Carrying on a family tradition, Levi Jones will look to make an impact at the next level after committing to USC on Wednesday.

ESPN College Football shared video of Jones' commitment to the Trojans:

According to Scout.com, Jones is the No. 11 outside linebacker and No. 179 prospect overall in the 2017 recruiting class.

The talented defender will be aware of what's expected of him in the FBS. One of his brothers, Zay Jones, recently graduated from East Carolina, and another brother, Cayleb Jones, played for two years as a wideout at Arizona before heading to the NFL. Levi's dad, Robert Jones, also spent 10 years in the NFL with four different teams.

Despite his pedigree, Levi Jones wasn't considered a top recruit until his breakout sophomore season. According to 247Sports, his tackle numbers climbed from 19 in 2014 to 116 in 2015. He also recorded six sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 2015 and followed that performance up with 103 tackles and four sacks in 2016.

The spike in production coincided with Jones' growth spurt prior to his sophomore season, per Michael Adams of the Austin American-Statesman:

Jones is excellent at reading and reacting to how the game is unfolding, which likely comes in part from having so many family members play the game at a high level. His football IQ is off the charts. He knows when to be patient and when to take initiative.

Jones is also a good tackler who looks to fully wrap up the ball-carrier rather than making the highlight-reel hit. That trait is becoming more important in college football after the implementation of the targeting rule.

Scout.com lists Jones at 6'2 ½" and 215 pounds, which is an ideal size for an outside linebacker—at least at this stage of his career. He probably still has some growing to do, too, which should help him handle the talent he'll see in the FBS.

For the Trojans, securing Jones' commitment is a case of the rich getting richer. USC signed a number of talented pass-rushers in 2016, including Oluwole Betiku, who was the No. 3 defensive end in the country, per Scout.com. Connor Murphy should also see an increased role in the Trojans defense as a sophomore in 2017.

USC will also return both of its starting outside linebackers, Uchenna Nwosu and Porter Gustin, further blocking the road for Jones to immediately play.

Considering how quickly Jones' stock has risen, his profile should continue to grow. He's a multifaceted outside linebacker who can rush the passer, defend the run and drop back into pass coverage. He's a great addition to USC's upcoming recruiting class and should be a key member of the defense in a few years.